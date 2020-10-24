ZTE V2020 5G Officially Announced: What Are The Key Features? News oi-Sandeep Sarkar

Chinese smartphone manufacturer ZTE had launched s new mid-range smartphone packed with 5G network support. The device has been launched in the company's 'V' smartphone lineup and is dubbed ZTE V2020 5G. The company has announced the smartphone in its home country China with features like the MediaTek Dimensity 800 processor and a quad-camera setup.

ZTE V2020 5G Full Specifications And Features

The ZTE V2020 5G has been announced with an IPS LCD display that measures 6.53-inches in size. The display is equipped with an FHD+ resolution of 1080 x 2340 pixels and a 90.8 percent screen-to-body ratio. The smartphone sports a punch-hole which is positioned on the top-left.

The in-display camera cutout has a 16MP sensor with an f/2.2 aperture for selfies and video calls. The quad-camera setup at the rear housed inside a square-shaped module has a 48MP primary sensor with an f/1.79 aperture.

The remaining setup comprises an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens with 120-degree FoV, a 2MP depth sensor, and another 2MP depth sensor both of which have an f/2.4 aperture. Driving the smartphone is the MediaTek Helio 800 processor.

The 5G smartphone has been launched with 8GB LPDDR4x RAM and 128GB native storage options. Also, it has support for external microSD card.

The firmware on the handset is Android 10 OS which will be layered with MiFavour UI. Besides the 5G network support, the device also has a 4G, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, USB Type-C port, and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

ZTE V2020 5G Pricing Details

The ZTE V2020 5G will be retailing for 1,399 Yuan which is close to Rs. 15,447 in Indian currency. It is already up for pre-orders in China and will be available for sale starting October 25. As of now, the launch details of this device in India and other markets is undisclosed. It could be a while before this handset makes it to the remaining regions

