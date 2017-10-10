10.or G review: This is where budget price tag and dual cameras meet

Design

The design of the smartphone plays a major role in luring people towards the device. Also, it is one of the key deciding factors in addition to the specifications and features of the device. As mentioned above, the 10.or G is available in two colors - Beyond Black and Go Grey.

At the first glance, the 10.or G looks pretty similar to the smartphones from Xiaomi as it boasts of an almost similar design. The device features a metal body and plastic at the top and bottom. The rear of the smartphone has a metal case with curved sides and good looking metal accents that give it a nice look. On the whole, the device has a good grip and a decent build quality.

The right edge of the 10.or G smartphone features the volume rocker and the power buttons while the left edge has the hybrid SIM slot that houses either two nano SIM cards or a nano SIM card and a microSD card that can support up to 128GB of expandable storage. The top edge of the device has a 3.5mm audio jack and the bottom edge has the speaker grilles with the microUSB charging port at the middle. The smartphone does not have any physical button at the front but on-screen navigational keys.

The rear panel of the smartphone houses two camera lenses arranged vertically. The flash sits next to the camera module and there is a circular fingerprint sensor below the vertical camera setup.