10.or G review: This is where budget price tag and dual cameras meet

10.or aka Tenor has come up with its second smartphone dubbed 10.or G after the launch of the 10.or E. The 10.or G has been launched in two variants - one with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage space priced at Rs. 10,999 and the other with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage priced at Rs. 12,999.
The 10.or G was launched in late September in two color options - Beyond Black and Go Grey. This smartphone is exclusive to Amazon India and the sale debuted a few days back. The buyers have come enticing offers on this smartphone offered by the online retailer.
Of the two variants, we at GizBot have received the high-end model and here we go about with the review of this smartphone without any further ado.
Design
The design of the smartphone plays a major role in luring people towards the device. Also, it is one of the key deciding factors in addition to the specifications and features of the device. As mentioned above, the 10.or G is available in two colors - Beyond Black and Go Grey.
At the first glance, the 10.or G looks pretty similar to the smartphones from Xiaomi as it boasts of an almost similar design. The device features a metal body and plastic at the top and bottom. The rear of the smartphone has a metal case with curved sides and good looking metal accents that give it a nice look. On the whole, the device has a good grip and a decent build quality.
The right edge of the 10.or G smartphone features the volume rocker and the power buttons while the left edge has the hybrid SIM slot that houses either two nano SIM cards or a nano SIM card and a microSD card that can support up to 128GB of expandable storage. The top edge of the device has a 3.5mm audio jack and the bottom edge has the speaker grilles with the microUSB charging port at the middle. The smartphone does not have any physical button at the front but on-screen navigational keys.
The rear panel of the smartphone houses two camera lenses arranged vertically. The flash sits next to the camera module and there is a circular fingerprint sensor below the vertical camera setup.
Display
The 10.or G boasts of a 5.5-inch FHD 1080p IPS display with a screen resolution of 1920 x 1080 pixels. The display is a 2.5D curved glass panel that is protected with Gorilla Glass 3. The screen seems to be bright enough and can be used even under bright light conditions without any glitches. Having set at maximum brightness, this screen can be viewed even in outdoors.
One issue that we experienced during our usage is the slow responsiveness of the screen. The touch response of the device isn't smooth enough. Sometimes, when in a hurry to unlock the device, the screen becomes too slow to respond in time.
Performance
The 10.or G employs an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 626 SoC that is paired with Adreno 506 GPU. As stated above, the device comes with either 3GB/4GB RAM and 32GB/64GB storage space. This storage capacity can be expanded up to 128GB using a microSD card.
With this hardware, the smartphone does not disappoint us as it handles all the tasks pretty smoothly. During our usage period, we did not find any noticeable lag or freezing issue. The device could handle multitasking and switch between apps seamlessly.
We even streamed HD videos on Wi-Fi and played games such as Shadow Fight, 8 Pool and Subway Surfers and there were no issues at all. When it comes to the battery life, the smartphone bundles a 4000mAh battery under its hood. This battery performs pretty well in order to cope with the competition posed by the Redmi Note 4 that has a 4100mAh battery and falls in the same price point. On using the 10.or G with Wi-Fi or 4G data turned on all the time, browsing social media, watching videos on YouTube, and playing games, the handset managed to last for almost a day without any issues.
On the connectivity front, the smartphone has 4G VoLTE, Bluetooth, and other standard aspects that we can find in many other budget smartphones.
Camera
This is one of the highlights of the 10.or G smartphone. The device boasts of a 13MP dual camera setup with both RGB and monochrome sensors. The camera has dual-tone LED flash, f/2.0 aperture, and PDAF. The rear camera with two lenses renders bokeh effect to photos perfectly.
We tried a few bokeh effect shots and the background blur was good given the price point of the smartphone. However, the shots appeared to blur out on zooming. You can see lack of details in the samples those we have given here. The day light photos are pretty good with a decent color reproduction. It is the night shots that suffer in terms of quality but we can't expect a lot from a budget smartphone.
The selfie camera is a 16MP unit that has a similar f/2.0 aperture and LED flash as well. We feel that the selfies clicked are moderate in terms of quality. The results are pretty blurry and miss out on the details.
Software
The 10.or G is pre-installed with Android 7.1.2 Nougat and the company assures that the smartphone will receive the Android 8.0 Oreo update. This is definitely good news as this is one of the budget smartphones that is slated to get the Oreo flavor.
On the whole, the UI customization of the 10.or G looks good without being too complicated. The device is pre-installed with Amazon apps with a widget dedicated to Amazon displaying the deals and offers. Also, there are the Google suite of apps preloaded in it. Moreover, users have the ability to remove these third-party apps whenever they need.
Verdict
The 10.or G is a pretty decent and good smartphone. Given its price point, this smartphone impresses us with its performance. It might not be the best budget smartphone in the market but it does have all the goodies that a device should have and does a good job of handling the tasks give to it pretty well.
Though the highlight of the smartphone is its dual camera setup, the camera quality fails a little to impress us with its performance. As this is the point where the budget price point and dual cameras meet, we cannot expect a lot from the 10.or G in this segment.
Otherwise, the smartphone is good in terms of multitasking and handling apps. It also renders a decent full day battery life under heavy usage leaving us impressed in this segment.
Having said that, the 10.or G has a handful of tough rivals such as the Xiaomi Redmi Note 4, Moto G5S Plus, and Lenovo K8 Note to compete with. These are also budget smartphones those are best-sellers in the market. Though this device has a few issues, we do recommend it as a good buy in the budget smartphone market segment.
Camera Samples