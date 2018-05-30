Alcatel 3V First impressions: Offers dual rear camera in budget

TCL-owned brand Alcatel has announced the launch of Alcatel 3V budget smartphone in India on Tuesday at Rs. 9,999. The handset was earlier introduced at Mobile World Congress (MWC 2018) this year in February.

The new device will be available for purchase on Flipkart from May 31st in three colors i.e Spectrum Blue, Black, and Gold.

To sweeten up the deal, the company is providing Rs. 2200 cashback for Jio customers, Gift vouchers up to Rs. 1,000 from Myntra, Gift vouchers up to Rs. 500 from Cleartrip and no-cost EMI for HDFC Bank users.

The brand has also introduced 15 percent discount on ALT Balaji subscription and Rs. 1,000 exchange bonus on Flipkart.

We were present at the launch event and tested this handset for a brief period of time to find out what Alcatel has to offer to Indian consumers. Here's what we think of the new devices from the company.

Design and Display: Metal body and 6 -inch HD display

Like most of the smartphones these days across the price segments, Alcatel 3V boasts a metal construction with a dual-lens camera set up at the back.

The Alcatel 3V sports a 6-inch full HD display has a screen resolution of 1080X 2160 pixels and features a 2.5 D curved glass on the top for protection.

At the right side of the smartphone, you will find the power button and SIM card slot while the volume rockers are placed on the left side of the smartphone.

The 3.5 mm headphone jack is placed at the top while micro USB port is at the bottom along with the speaker grills.

Overall, Alcatel has done a decent job in terms of design and display. We will also evaluate the screen's outdoor performance while reviewing the handset in the coming week.

Hardware and Software: MediaTek processor and Android 8.0 Oreo

The Alcatel 3V is backed by a quad-core 1.45GHz, MediaTek MT8735A processor along with Mali T20 MP2 GPU, There are 3GB RAM and 32 GB ROM which is expandable up to 128 GB via microSD card.

On the Software side, the smartphone will ship with Android 8.0 Oreo, but the company will face tough competition from Honor 7C and Nokia 3 because both the brands are offering the same OS at low price-point.

During our initial testing, we did not face any performance issues on Alcatel 3 V. However, we will evaluate the smartphone's full potential in our comprehensive review.

Camera: 16MP+ 5MP dual camera coupled with flash

The new smartphone sports a 16MP+ 5MP dual camera coupled with a flash. There are plenty of modes like Bokeh, Refocus, HDR, Panorama, Night Mode, Burst Shot, Instant Collage, Face Beauty, Selfie Album, etc. The camera also supports Phase Detection AutoFocus. For the front, the device comes with an 8-megapixel fixed focus camera with LED flash. It is an average performer.

Overall we found that the shots showed decent detailing and vibrant colors in daylight. We will spend some more time with the camera to find its true potential.

Connectivity and battery: 3000 mAh battery and 4G VoLte

On the battery front, the Alcatel 3V is backed by a 3,000 mAh battery unit, which the company claims are good enough to provide six hours of talk time, 500 hours of standby time and 4 hours of charging time.

On the connectivity front, the phone supports 4G VoLTE, WiFi, Bluetooth 4.2, GPS with A-SPG, dual SIM and micro USB port.

Verdict

Alcatel 3V seems like decent budget smartphones, but there are other popular companies like Xiaomi and Honor that offer Qualcomm chipsets and better overall package in the same price segment.

That said, the Alcatel's new smartphone will face tough competition from these Chinese brands.

Stay tuned on Gizbot for more updates on Alcatel's latest budget smartphone 3V.