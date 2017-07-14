Asus ZenFone AR first impressions: Flagship hardware combined with innovative software

Design and Display: Sleek metal-clad design supporting a crisp 2K AMOLED screen

Despite carrying a large 5.7-inch screen, Asus ZenFone AR does not feel bulky and can be used with one hand. The smartphone is quite sleek, 4.6mm at its thinnest point and weighs 170 grams.

Asus ZenFone AR has an aluminum alloy frame with sandblasted finish that firmly holds the device together. The rear side has the same burnished leather finish that we have seen previously in ZenFone Zoom.

The TriCam 23MP camera module placed at the rear side looks quite slick and gives the handset a unique identity. The interesting camera module accompanied with a premium leather finish is bound to turn heads as soon as you take the handset out from your pocket.

The volume rockers and power button are placed at the upper portion of the right side of the device. The bottom side of the device houses the 3.5-mm headphone jack, USB 2.0 Type-C reversible port and a speaker grill.

The front is largely occupied with a 5.7-inch Super AMOLED display. The screen offers a sharp WQHD resolution (2560x1440) delivering a pixel density of 515 ppi, which is quite required in the case of ZenFone AR as the handset supports both VR and AR ecosystem.

In my brief stint, I found the screen extremely sharp and vibrant. The touch response was smooth and even the minutest detail seemed quite crisp. We will evaluate the display's full potential in our comprehensive review of the handset.