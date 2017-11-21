Comio C2 First Impression: Good looking device for less than Rs. 8,000

Comio is one of the latest smartphone manufacturers from China to make a debut in India. Comio has already announced four smartphones in India and the Comio C2 is already available across several offline stores throughout the country.
Let us have a close look at the smartphone and try to find out how well does the smartphone suits its price of Rs. 7,199.
Specifications: Is it enough to survive the competition?
The Comio C2 houses a 5-inch IPS LCD display, which has a resolution of 720x1024 pixels. The smartphone runs on MediaTek MT 6737 quad-core processor which is clocked to 1.3 GHz. The processor is paired with 2GB of RAM and 16GB of inbuilt storage. It gets a memory card slot for memory expansion to up to 128GB.
The device gets a rear and front camera with 8MP sensors and flash support. It runs Android Nougat 7.0. Users also get a 4000 mAh battery backup and a micro USB 2.0 port for charging the device and for physical connections.
Design: Looks good for its price!
The design of Comio C2 is quite unique considering the fact that every other smartphone manufacturer resorts to a simple design in the price segment. The rear panel of the device is pleasing to look at. It boasts beautifully designed pattern.
The rear panel also boasts the primary camera with a golden rim around the lens. The Comio branding is engraved in metallic gold below the rear camera flash. The speakers are at the base of the rear panel with a long slit opening.
The volume rockers and the power button are on the right side edge which also gets metallic golden buttons. A 3.5 mm audio jack is placed on the topmost edge while the charging port is at the bottom-most edge. The front panel has the 5-inch display with ear-piece and the front camera on top. The front flash is placed right in the center just above the earpiece. Three capacitive touch buttons are placed below the display.
The bezel around the display is quite prominent, however, the smartphone's handy and good looking design rule it out as a disadvantage.
Camera: Decent camera and UI!
The Comio C2 has an 8MP rear camera and the pictures clicked by the camera are well lit and optimally saturated. No sign of artificial and solid structuring is noticed in the pictures clicked by the rear camera. The saturation and exposure are also up to the mark. However, low light performance of the rear camera is questionable which is nothing unexpected from a smartphone in the price segment.
The 8MP front camera is capable of taking pictures with an artificial beauty mode although using it deprives users of getting the front flash to fire off. In normal mode, the front camera tries to capture the natural tone of the ambient which leaves the pictures considerably underexposed.
The user interface of the camera is also packed with several filters and color enhancement features which make it ahead of most of its competition from Indian manufacturers.
Performance and hardware: MediaTek MT6737!
The device gets a quad-core MediaTek MT6737 processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. The specifications may not sound too promising, yet the smartphone delivers smooth multitasking. Whether or not the device can offer a speedy performance when loaded with apps is something best left for judgment once we review it thoroughly.
The device uses micro USB 2.0 port and Comio promises a little over 2hours of charging time. The smartphone lacks a fingerprint sensor which is not a feature to be ignored since devices in sub10k price segment are expected to offer the same.
Display: Well exposed!
The 5-inch IPS LCD display is not over saturated neither is it dim lit. Thus Comio C2 is already ahead of several smartphones that either fail to offer optimum saturation or are stung by the underexposed screens. The display is also sharp enough to an extent and users won't notice a lot of loss of details while watching videos.
Conclusion: Comio's India debut!
Comio has spent a substantial amount of time in creating a market that is ready to sell out its products. Its network of dealership and distributors is already expanding and Comio is expecting to sell more than 500,000 devices in the coming year.
Looking at the fast growth rate of its dealers, the number does not seem to be too intimidating.
As far as the smartphone is concerned, Comio C2 is a decent smartphone with nothing too extraordinary to offer except a fabulous design.
Only time will tell, how well the smartphone is adopted by consumers in India.