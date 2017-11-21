Comio C2 First Impression: Good looking device for less than Rs. 8,000

Design: Looks good for its price!

The design of Comio C2 is quite unique considering the fact that every other smartphone manufacturer resorts to a simple design in the price segment. The rear panel of the device is pleasing to look at. It boasts beautifully designed pattern.

The rear panel also boasts the primary camera with a golden rim around the lens. The Comio branding is engraved in metallic gold below the rear camera flash. The speakers are at the base of the rear panel with a long slit opening.

The volume rockers and the power button are on the right side edge which also gets metallic golden buttons. A 3.5 mm audio jack is placed on the topmost edge while the charging port is at the bottom-most edge. The front panel has the 5-inch display with ear-piece and the front camera on top. The front flash is placed right in the center just above the earpiece. Three capacitive touch buttons are placed below the display.

The bezel around the display is quite prominent, however, the smartphone's handy and good looking design rule it out as a disadvantage.