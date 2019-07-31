Coolpad Cool 3 Plus Review – Entry-Level Smartphone With Dewdrop Display, Big Battery And More

Design

While talking about the smartphone I must say that the design is decent but at the same time gradient also. It comes with a plastic body with the rear panel looks like it has a metal back. The Cool 3 Plus is available in two color options which include Ocean Blue and Cherry Black. I got the Ocean Blue model with the combination of dark and light blue shades.

It has rounded corners and curved edges and on the left, it sports volume rocker keys along with a power button. On the right the smartphone has a SIM tray, at the bottom, the smartphone features a micro USB port for charging and data transfer and two speaker grills. The 3.5mm headphone jack is positioned at the top along with a microphone and an earpiece.

Display

The Coolpad Cool 3 Plus flaunts a 5.7-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 1520x720 pixels. Apart from that the screen also carries a Dewdrop notch design with an aspect ratio of 19:9. The display panel is also covered by Gorilla glass which means it is capable of handling accidental drops and light smudges.

Because of the low resolution, the display does look a bit pixelated. This might bother those users who've used a phone with a 1080p or higher resolution. Considering the price of the smartphone I should say that the color reproduction is decent. The display is bright enough under sunlight, it is good enough for watching videos and browsing social media. I have even tried playing PUBG Mobile on the smartphone and the colors were good with some tweaks in the graphics.

Apart from that you also have a night light mode which you can enable of schedule to enable automatically. This particular model will reduce the blue light from the display and deliver a better experience in low light conditions without stressing your eyes.

Camera Performance

The Coolpad Cool 3 Plus sports a single 13-megapixel camera on the back along with an LED flash. Upfront, the smartphone houses an 8-megapixel camera sensor.

The primary camera, the app offers features like bokeh mode, FaceCute mode, and Beauty Mode. Under normal daylight conditions, the smartphone can take decent photos. But, during low light or night light, the camera struggles to produce noiseless photos. However, at this price range, we can't expect too much from Cool 3 Plus. For normal day-to-day usage, the camera on the smartphone should not have any issues.

While talking about the front camera the performance remains similar to the rear one. The photos are clean and deliver decent selfies with the help of beauty mode, and FaceCute mode.

Performance and Benchmark

The Coolpad Cool 3 Plus is powered by a MediaTek 6761(Helio A22), quad-core 2.0 GHz Clock speed coupled with 3GB RAM. The smartphone is capable of delivering multitasks without any lags. I have used the smartphone for more than two weeks and I have not faced any issue with the smartphone.

Even I have played PUBG Mobile on this entry-level smartphone and surprisingly it worked on this phone. However, I have noticed some lags here and there during the gameplay but it can be manageable.

What else you expect from a 3GB RAM smartphone, if you want to play PUBG Mobile then you can install the lite version of the game which works similarly to the original one.

On the AnTuTu benchmark, the device scores 66312 points. The Cool 3 Plus can be used to play basic games like Temple Run and Subway Surfers, and also PUBG Lite.

Software

The Coolpad Cool 3 Plus smartphone runs Android 9 Pie. The User Interface of the smartphone looks decent and easy to use. All the applications are placed on the home screen which makes it more feasible to use.

The overall UI transitions and animations look finicky and there is not a lot of frame drops even while playing games like Temple Run and PUBG Mobile Lite. Keeping the price point in consideration I must say that the software performance of the phone is impressive and I haven't faced any lags during my use.

Verdict

Overall, the Cool 3 Plus is a decent entry-level smartphone, it comes with a plastic body finish but looks like metal unibody design. I have used the device for more than two weeks and I have witnessed god and bad both the sides of the phone. But mostly good one overlaps the bad one.

Design-wise the phone looks good and in this price range of Rs. 6,499 the specification offering is also reasonable. The UI of the device is easy to go and don't comes with any difficult. I would recommend this phone to those who are news to Android smartphones and want a phone with good looks and decent performance.