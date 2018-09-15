easyfone Grand Review: A perfect feature phone for senior citizens

easyfone Grand look and feel

The easyfone Grand looks and feel exactly the same as a standard feature phone, which comes with a small screen and a numeric keypad on the front. The entire phone body is made up of plastic and we must say that it comes with a good quality plastic. The weight of the phone is perfect and fits well in the hand. The curved edges of the feature phone look well and don't feel bulky to carry or hold.

The Grand comes with a 2.3-inch TFT color screen with a resolution of 320 x 240pixels. The vertical viewing angle of the screen doesn't seem to be that great and the color appear washed out, but we can ignore that by considering the price of the phone.

While talking about the design, the feature phone comes with multiple function key which makes it easier for a senior citizen to use it. On the left, it has two slider keys, one for locking and unlocking the phone and another for the torchlight. On the right side, the feature phone has the volume rockers. The buttons are well spaced and easy to reach and offer good feedback when pressed.

On the top of the front panel above the screen, you will have the earpiece. Below the screen you have two functional buttons, a D-pad, call and disconnect buttons, and a generic number pad. On the number pad, there are some shortcuts to make your life easier. Long pressing the # has button will switch your phone to the silent mode and number 5 bill click pictures for you.

The backlit keypad with large numbers is meant to focus on the use of the elderly. The phone also has a torch on the top of the phone along with the 3.5mm headphones.

While turning the phone you will find a 2-megapixel camera along with a dedicated SOS button which can that can help save precious time in an emergency. A single press of the SOS button will automatically trigger a siren, sends SMS & calls 5 emergency contacts to get help quickly when it is needed the most. And with CareTouch, you can configure SOS setting remotely from anywhere in the world. The back panel also comes with a powerful speaker grill which is loud enough to be get heard by a senior person.

The rear cover is removable and so is the 1050mAh battery which comes with the feature phone. This phone comes with dual standard SIM slots along with a microSD card slot. There is a Micro-USB port at the bottom of the phone to charge it.

Throne Cradle charger

In addition to a normal charger, the Grand comes with a cradle charger that makes charging so simple that a 4-year-old can charge it easily and safely. And its flowing lines, regal looks and finish make it look like a work of art. In the box, you get the easyfone Grand and a cradle charger, a charging adapter, Micro-USB cable and earphones.

easyfone Grand specifications and software

The easyfone Grand comes with up to 8GB of external storage support, and capable of keeping 500 entries in Phonebook. It doesn't come with any fancy apps, but it does have some basic features which is very useful for older people.

Clicking on the menu button will take you to an interface where you can find different options like Call logs, Messaging, Quick Menu, Tools, Settings, Multimedia, and Phonebook.

Call logs and Messaging will give you basic information about the calls and messages, but Quick Menu will get to an option where you can set your SOS status, message, emergency number and siren. Apart from that, you can also keep your photo contact list on the same menu. You can also put reminders, delete all inbox with one click and put menu lock. You can also set reminders for medicines, doctor appointments, social engagements and important tasks.

Users can set 8 photo contacts so that favourite people can be called effortlessly and quickly - without using the phonebook. You can also create a Whitelist which will allow only up to 20 numbers close friends and family members to call you. The easyfone Grand also comes with a menu lock functionality to protect the information in the easyfone.

Battery and performance

The easfone Grand comes with a 1050mAh removable battery, during over user we have experienced an awesome performance of the battery life of the feature phone. We have recorded more than 24 hours of standby battery and it gives a music playback and talk time of 9-10 hours of battery life.

As it is a feature phone it doesn't come with too many multimedia features, which makes it smooth and easier to use. We have tested the phone for quite a while and we didn't notice any lag or issue while using it. Performance wise the easyfone Grand is very impressive and easy to use.

Verdict

Overall the easyfone feels and looks good and we should say that this is a perfect phone for the senior citizens. The battery life is good and the performance is also very smooth. Moreover, the UI of the feature phone makes it's very easy to use. The SOS button on the back functions very quickly and within a second you get the warning of you can say notification.

Considering the price, the camera on the other side is decent and keeps the work done. The hearing assistance earphones come with a unique technology that amplifies sound on phone calls as well as face to face conversation.

On the downside, the feature phone neither comes with any social media feature, like WhatsApp, Facebook, or 4G support like the ones available on Jio Phone. It seems that the company doesn't want to complicate the UI of the smartphone for the senior citizens. So if you are someone seeking for a phone for the elderly around you, this could be an ideal choice.