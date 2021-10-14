Easyfone Shield Review: Right Companion For Your Next Adventure

Easyfone Shield Design

At the first look, the Easyfone Shield looked impressive with an unparalleled robust look. The rear panel showed that it is a tough offering that cannot be broken easily. The device comes in a black and orange color combination and features a plastic and rubber build that gives a robust and durable look. There are rubber coatings on the edges, which make it withstand shocks even when it falls from a specific height.

The battery compartment, charging dock, and headphone jack among other aspects are coated and sealed to make it waterproof. What's interesting is that the battery can be replaced. Underneath the battery, the device has the provision to house two SIM cards and a microSD card. At the top, we can see the powerful flashlight and a 3.5mm headphone jack. At the right edge of the Easyfone Shield, there is a dedicated SoS button, which will be handy at times of emergencies. To summarize, the overall design is impressive and I like it. While using it, the device was an attention grabber and made heads turn towards it.

At the front, the Easyfone Shield bestows a 2.8-inch IPS display with a functional keyboard and shortcuts as well. There is IP68 certification to make it waterproof, dustproof and shockproof. The device is suitable for senior people and defense personnel who use it under extreme weather conditions. Also, it will be ideal for adventurists, hikers, outdoor sports enthusiasts, cyclists, hikers and more. It is a rugged companion and an affordable alternative to Caterpillar phones that are also rugged.

Easyfone Shield Features

One of the major highlights of the Easyfone Shield is the whitelist feature. When it is enabled, you can limit the digital footprint at any specific time. With this feature, you can let only select contacts send messages and make calls to you with the maximum number of contacts being 20. While you can call or message to any contact, you will be able to receive messages and calls only from the preset numbers under the whitelist feature.

Apart from this, the Easyfone offering features a dedicated SoS button that lets users get help at times of an emergency. Besides senior people, this feature phone will also be ideal for those who go out on trekking, biking, and hiking among others.

The other notable aspects of this feature phone include a basic camera, which is highly unsatisfactory with pixelated photos and I felt like it took me back over a decade in time. However, it is a rugged feature phone that does not give any importance to photography and this should be acceptable.

Easyfone Shield Performance

During the review, I used this device and it did deliver an impressive performance as a standard feature phone. Also, I used the SoS and whitelist features and these turned out to be really impressive. On clicking the SoS button, the device starts making a sound and alerts are sent to the preset contacts on the SoS list. The only downside is that the device missed out on WhatsApp and other apps that are becoming a part of feature phones but as the device is meant for a digital detox, this makes sense.

In terms of battery life, the Easyfone Shield gets the power from a 2500mAh battery, which is touted to last for a week. In my use, I could use it for a little over six days on a single charge. Notably, I used the phone only for calling purposes. The interesting aspect is that the Easyfone offering comes with reverse charging and can be used to power up earbuds and smartwatches on the go.

Verdict

To summarize, the Easyfone Shield is an impressive offering for elderly people and those who embark on an adventure. It carries the credit of being the first rugged smartphone to be launched with IP68 certification. Also, there is a powerful torch aka flashlight that will be of use in many cases. So, if you want a rugged phone that can be carried anywhere you want to, then the Easyfone Shield is a good buy. You can get it at a discount during the festive season via Flipkart.