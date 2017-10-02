Headphone jack and charging port in one for iPhone, Belkin adapter to be sold at Apple stores

Apple has already been grilled throughout the year after the release of iPhone 7 and 7 Plus for doing away with the headphone jack. It is quite evident that iPhone 7 and 7 Plus users cannot charge their devices and listen to music using the wired headphones at the same time. Although, after nearly a year of criticism and being lampooned Apple has finally come up with a solution to the problem that it invented for itself.

The solution has rather been developed by Belkin and comes in the form of an adapter that allows users to plug in a 3.5 mm headphone jack along with the lightning cable for charging. The interesting news about the product is the fact that it will be sold at Apple retail stores.

The Lightning adapter goes for $34.95 (approx. Rs. 2,200) a pop and is, in fact, a second version to the Lightning dongle that Belkin calls the "Rockstar". The earlier version, however, had two lightning ports and users could only plug in Apple Lightning headphone in it unless users put on one of the lightning to 3.5mm jack adapter on that comes with iPhone 7.

So to use a 3.5mm jack headphone users needed to plug in two adapters which was pretty insane. Now, that Belkin has slipped on a 3.5 mm audio port on the adapter users can put on regular headphones on it. However, if you get your hands on the accessory and you wish to use the lighting cable as a headphone jack, you simply cannot. It only supports charging and does not work as a splitter.

