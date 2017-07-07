Honor 8 Pro Review: A total value for money deal

Design and Display: Premium all metal construction and a mesmerizing 5.7-inch 2K display

Honor 8 is constructed out of metal and glass and feels quite sturdy and premium. The smartphone measures 6.9 mm in thickness despite packing a big 4,000 mAh battery unit.

There's a 2.5D curved glass at front covering a 5.7-inch 2K display, which packs double the resolution of what OnePlus 5's 5.5-inch screen offers. The extra pixels mean extra sharpness, rich colours and more clarity while streaming videos, browsing web pages or playing games.

However the big screen makes Honor 8 a bit bulky when compared to OnePlus 5, which is just a delight to use with one hand because of its compact form factor. Thanks to the rounded corners and correct placement of power button, volume rockers and the fingerprint sensor, Honor 8 still manages to fit in one-hand for an ergonomic use.

And as I mentioned, the design team has done a wonderful job of keeping the weight and thickness in check even though the handset derives its power from a big 4,000 mAh battery unit.

I am quite pleased by the rear mounted fingerprint scanner of the Honor 8 Pro. It is amazingly fast and recognizes your fingerprint without a miss. Samsung could take some lessons on biometrics from Huawei.

Moreover, you get all the nifty fingerprint shortcuts on Honor 8 Pro that further enhances the user experience. Sliding down on the scanner shows the notification panel, swiping left and right can help you scroll images in gallery and touch and hold gestures let you answer a call, click pictures and stop an ongoing alarm. This is certainly the most smartest and accurate biometric sensor on a mobile device.

Overall, I am quite pleased by the design and in-hand feel of Honor 8 pro. It feels premium and come out as a robust big-screen phablet. I wish Honor had provided some sort of water-dust resistivity with the handset, as with such a capable on-board; I would really like to use the handset in non-favorable conditions. Sadly, it's not feasible with Honor 8 Pro as the smartphone is devoid of any IP certification.

Coming onto the screen, it's been a week I am using Honor 8 Pro and the 2K screen feels brilliant. It's very bright to be comfortably usable in outdoors and offers a great touch response. If you love streaming videos and playing graphical intensive games, Honor 8 Pro's 5.7-inch 2K display offering 2,560x1,440 resolution will come as a delight.

While the screen delivers top-class visuals, it skips the latest Gorilla Glass 5 and steles with the previous Gorilla Glass 3, which is good but the competition- OnePlus 5 and others are already using the latest technology standards.

The smartphone's box also offers a Google cardboard styled VR headset which let you experience some stunning visuals, making the QHD screen an absolute joy.