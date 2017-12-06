Honor View 10 First Impressions: Powerful hardware, Android 8.0 and AI backed camera

Chinese tech giant Huawei unveiled its latest mid-range smartphone Honor 7X at a global launch event in London. The smartphone will be available in two variants- 4GB RAM and 32GB internal memory priced at Rs. 12,999 and 4GB RAM paired with 64GB internal memory priced at Rs. 15,999 at Amazon.in in India.

However, the star of the show was Honor View 10, which stole all the limelight due to its top-end hardware and smart AI camera setup. It is Huawei's latest mobile innovation that aims to deliver flagship hardware and photography experience at comparatively affordable price-point.

Honor V10 sports a dual-lens camera setup, a sleek design, a taller 18:9 aspect ration screen and is powered by company's in-house high-end CPU- Kirin 970 chipset. It is touted as "Your first AI phone".

We were present at the global launch event and spent some time with the upcoming Honor View 10. Here are our first impressions of the smartphone.

Artificial Intelligence equipped dual-camera setup We have seen and tested a number of Honor smartphones with dual-lens camera setup. However, Honor View 10 happens to be the first handset from Huawei with an AI backed camera that we have got our hands on. The smartphone takes ides from Huawei's Mate 10 and comes with a camera app that packs in some exciting AI features. The smartphone can recognize shooting conditions and adjusts the camera's settings to give the best output. Honor says the Auto mode in Honor View 10's dual-camera setup can offer better results that pictures captured in Pro mode from competition. The company showed some camera samples that indeed looked quite impressive. We will evaluate Honor View10's camera potential to find out how Artificial Intelligence improves the photography experience on Honor View10. Talking about the camera specs, Honor View 10 features a dual-lens rear camera set up, offering a 20MP monochrome lens and a 16MP RGB lens. Both the camera sensors work on brighter f/1.8 apertures. Honor View 10 also has a 13MP front-facing camera. The cameras seemed quite capable during our short stint at the launch event. The front camera come with gender detection feature for portrait shots that enables various beauty modes to brighten up your selfies. 5.9-inch FHD+ Display with 18:9 aspect ratio Like company's previous edge-to-edge handsets, Honor View 10 also sports a taller 18:9 aspect ratio display. The smartphone features a 5.99-inch FHD+ screen that delivers a resolution of 2160x1080p pixels. The display is quite responsive and the minimal bezels on four sides let you view more content in a compact form factor. We will test the Honor View 10's screen response in outdoors to give our final verdict on display performance. Sleek design with minimal bezels, but nothing new Honor View 10 looks quite premium and comes in a sleek form factor. However there's no major noticeable design shift in company's new View series. Honor View 10 reminds us of company's previous handsets, even the mid-range Honor 7X that are built on similar design approach and sports a taller screen with an Edge-to-Edge form factor. Honor View 10 is very sleek and feels quite lightweight in hands. But as it goes with 18:9 aspect ratio display smartphones, the taller display asks for some extra thumb efforts to reach the extreme corners of the screen. Talking about the aesthetics, the power button and volume rockers are placed on right side and hybrid SIM card tray is positioned at left side. Up top you have a microphone and the charging port, microphone and the standard 3.5mm headphone jack is positioned at the bottom edge of the handset. Hardware and Software: Top-end CPU with Huawei's custom EMUI skin Honor View 10 works on Huawei's in-house high end Kirin 970 chipset. There's 6GB of RAM to handle multitasking and you get 128GB internal memory that can be expanded by microSD card slot. The smartphone runs on Android's latest mobile software- Oreo with company's EMUI 8.0 version. This is a complelling package and can create troubles for the popular OnePlus 5T if Huawei managed to price the View 10 aggressively in the Indian market. I found the View 10 quite snappy during my brief usage. The 6GB RAM will also ake good care of multitasking. As far battery is concerned, Honor View 10 is backed by a 3,750mAh battery unit despite having a sleek design with just 6.97mm thickness. For connectivity, Honor View 10 has Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, Hybrid dual-SIM, and GPS. Honor View 10 also comes equipped with Facial recognition to unlock the handset. Besides, the Artificial intelligence also adds some intuitive features such as AI Accelerated Translator and smart tips to enhance the mobile user experience. Conclusion Honor View 10 has a lot to offer and as per our expectations, the smartphone will be priced aggressively to give OnePlus 5T a tough fight in the Indian market. The top-of-the line CPU, ample RAM, taller Edge-to-Edge and the new AI backed dual-lens camera setup makes for a complete package that any smartphone enthusiast would like to have in today's time. We will wait for Honor View 10's launch in India, which will happen in January 2018. Stay tuned on Gizbot for more on Honor View 10.