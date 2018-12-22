Huawei collaborates with Croma to kick off its offline strategy

Chinese tech giant Huawei has announced that Mate 20 Pro will be available for purchase from Croma Croma outlets starting 25th December.

Ritesh Ghosal, CMO, Croma, said, "We have seen a lot of interest for Huawei devices in the premium segment and have tied up with Huawei to deliver an exclusive experience of the Huawei Mate20 Pro at our stores. We are confident that given the robust specs and outstanding looks of the new Mate20 Pro, our customers will be delighted."

The smartphone will be available for purchase at Rs. 71,990 across 50 Croma Stores in Delhi, Mumbai, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad.

In addition to that Croma is also be extending cashback offers on credit and debit cards from banks like HDFC, ICICI, Axis and Standard Chartered Bank.

Meanwhile, the company has also collaborated with Kartik Aaryan, popular Indian actor for an exclusive popup of the Huawei Mate20 Pro.

Wally Yang, Senior Product Marketing Director, Huawei Consumer Business group said, "India is an important market for us and our aim is to provide a first-hand experience of the most powerful and intelligent Mate ever - Huawei Mate20 Pro for our customers here. We are happy to associate with Kartik Aaryan as he compliments our brand persona, which is bold, fresh and in line with the latest lifestyle trends. We are confident that this association will strengthen our bond with our consumers, and help the brand scale newer heights in the market."

As part of the association, consumers and fans alike will get a chance to experience the device alongside Kartik Aaryan in an interactive session.

Consumers will also get a chance to purchase the device from Croma, Ambience mall, wherein a lucky buyer gets to unbox the new device with Kartik Aaryan and take home some exciting gifts, while another 5 buyers at the popup will have the opportunity to click a group selfie with him along with exciting gifts.

Customers would be able to buy the Huawei Mate20 Pro with a bundled offer wherein customers can get the latest Sennheiser PXC 550 along with the Mate20 Pro.