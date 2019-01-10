Huawei Y9 (2019): The Good, The Bad, and The X Factor

The Good

Crisp Display



The Huawei Y9 (2019) sports a 6.5-inch FHD+ FullView Display panel with a 1080×2340 pixel resolution and a 19.5:9 aspect ratio. The screen is ideal for multimedia consumption and the colors look crisp and vivid. Also, the color reproduction is also very impressive and we were satisfied with the viewing angles. The sunlight legibility is decent and the brightness level is enough to offer a good experience.

Smooth Performance



The smartphone is powered by the Kirin 710 which is an octa-core processor built using the 12nm process. It is in direct competition with the Snapdragon 710 which is built using the latest 10nm process. the processor is backed by 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage.

The Kirin 710 is capable of running day-to-day tasks with ease without showing any signs of lag or stutter. However, we are yet to fire up some high-end games on the device which will tell us the actual performance of the chip. But, we are sure that the CPU is capable of handling multitasking and switching between the apps without breaking a sweat.

Huge Battery



The Huawei Y9 measures 162.4 x 77.1 x 8.1 mm, but still manages to pack a 4000mAh battery. The AI software also optimizes the battery making the device less power-hungry. The device can easily last more than a day if you are a moderate user, but if you are someone who's constantly on the phone, you might need a charge before going to bed.

The Bad

Old software



The smartphone runs Android 8.0 Oreo, which is a setback, considering that Android 9 Pie is already been available for several months. The Android 8.0 Oreo is by no means a bad OS, but it would have been welcomed addition on the software front. Also, the software comes with some bloatware, which makes the device a bit sluggish after a few months of extensive usage.

Lacks Type-C



In a time where mid-range smartphones are getting support for Type-C charging methods, Huawei stuck to the old-school MicroUSB port. This is a bit disappointing given the fact that there are other devices in this segment with the Type-C functionality. Due to the lack of resources, the device also misses out on the fast charging. It would have been great if the company added the fast charging tech to the Y9, reducing the charging time and cutting down reliance on the power sources.

The X Factor

The biggest selling point of the Huawei Y9 are the two dual camera setups. Yes, the smartphone has a 16MP + 2MP rear cameras with f/2.0 aperture and 12MP + 2MP front cameras f/1.8 aperture. The cameras come with AI capabilities allowing them to recognize the scenes in the frame and set the best-suited color filters.

The cameras allow you to take pictures in Portrait mode from both front and back cameras. The app also offers modes like Night mode, Pro mode and AR lens among other features. The images show a good level of detail and the color reproduction looks impressive.

We will be pushing the device's camera in our comprehensive review, but during our short stint with the device, we learned that the camera has potential and could click some great pictures.

Hit or a miss?

With the Y9 (2019), Huawei has come out strong the mid-range segment. The company has priced the device aggressively bringing some unique features to the table. The dual AI cameras on both sides make it a standout device in this price segment.

If you are someone who has a thing for smartphone photography but don't want to shell out a lot of money, this could be a great alternative. If you are okay with a phone that has 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage, alongside a decent camera performance, then spending Rs 15,990 doesn't sound like a bad deal at all.