Infinix Hot 7 Review: Affordable Android Smartphone For Everyone  

Hardware Specifications

Display: 6.19-inch IPS LCD screen with HD+ resolution

Processor: MediaTek MT6757CD (Helio P25) octa-core SOC

RAM: 4GB

ROM: 64GB with microSD card slot

Primary Camera: 13 MP (f/1.8) and 2MP

Secondary Camera: 13 MP (f/2.0) and 2MP

Battery: 4000 mAh

OS: Android 9 Pie

Design And Aesthetics

The Infinix Hot 7 offers a semi-metal unibody design with plastic antenna bands on the top and bottom. In fact, the device does resemble a lot with the Redmi Note 6 Pro which also packs a dual-camera setup and a rear-facing fingerprint sensor.

The volume and power buttons are on the right, whereas, a dedicated SIM card tray is housed on the left side. The Infinix Hot 7 looks as premium as some of the high-end smartphones and is one of the well-built smartphones under Rs. 8,000 price bracket.

Display And Looks

The Infinix Hot 7 has a 6.19-inch display with HD+/720p resolution, protected by 2.5D curved tempered glass. The retail package comes with a screen protector and a hard transparent case, which is an added advantage.

The display has a big notch at the top that houses the dual-camera setup and an LED flash. The notch does look a tad big, which resembles the one on the Apple iPhone X, but with less functionality. The display does look a bit pixelated due to the low-resolution. This might bother those who’ve used a phone with a 1080p or higher resolution display.

Just like most of the budget smartphones, the color reproduction on the screen is okay. However, the display does not get bright enough under direct sunlight, which makes it hard to read the content on the screen. Overall, the display on the device should be good enough for watching videos on YouTube and browsing social media apps.

Cameras And Photos

The smartphone has a dual-camera setup at the back as well as on the front with similar specifications — 13MP + 2MP cameras. The front 13MP camera offers a bigger aperture, which translates to better photography even in low-light conditions.

Both cameras can record 1080p videos at 30fps, but do not offer any sort of stabilization. Coming to the primary camera, the app offers features like portrait mode, AI Cam, Beauty Mode, and AR Shot. Under normal daylight conditions, the smartphone can take photos with an ample amount of details. However, during low light or night light, the camera fails to impress and the photos lack details and a lot of noise is evident.

For normal day-to-day usage, the camera on the Infinix Hot 7's camera should not have any issues, and the camera is capable of taking social media-ready pictures.

The dual selfie camera setup also offers similar performance with support for face unlock. The device is quick to register the face and unlock it almost every time.

Benchmark And Performance

The MediaTek Helio P25 SoC powers the Infinix Hot 7 Pro. The SoC is based on 16nm architecture clocked at 2.6GHz with ARM Mali T880 MP2 GPU, clocked at 1000 MHz. On the AnTuTu benchmark, the device scores 89052 points and on Geekbench 4, the phones score 925 on single-core and 4106 points on multi-core performance.

What do these numbers translate to in terms of real-world usage? The Infinix Hot 7 Pro can be used to play basic games like Temple Run and Subway Surfers. However, the device really struggles while playing graphics-intensive games like PUBG, and it is good to install the PUBG Lite, which requires fewer resources.

Software And Customisations

The Infinix Hot 7 runs Android 9 Pie OS with custom XOS skin on top with a bunch of bloatware, that cannot be uninstalled. The overall UI of the phone looks cartoonish, and there are a lot of first-party apps, which eats up the space.

Though there is an option to disable most of the first-party apps, but there is no way to uninstall apps like AHA Games, Palmstore, PHX Browser, and Xclub. The overall UI transitions and animations look finicky and there is not a lot of frame drops even while playing games like Temple Run.

Though the phone offers a great set of hardware for its asking price, the half baked software does hamper the overall experience.

Battery Life

The Infinix Hot 7 has a 4000 mAh battery with support for 10W fast charging via micro USB port. The phone easily lasts up to 2 days on a single charge, thanks to the less demanding chipset and a low-resolution screen. However, the device takes around 2.5 hours to charge completely using the 10W charger, which is a setback.

Verdict

Overall, the Infinix Hot 7 is a great entry-level smartphone, especially for a price of Rs. 7,999. The phone has a semi-metal unibody design, where most of the budget smartphones offer plastic unibody design. However, the software experience on the device feels like half baked cookie and could have been better.

The Infinix Hot 7 is one of the best-looking smartphones in this price range, which also has a decent camera setup, and offers an ample amount of storage with a microSD card slot. The device does have some flaws like low-resolution display, and a mediocre processor. We would recommend this device for those, who like to own a good looking budget smartphone with amazing battery life.