Infinix Note 11 First Impressions: Suitable For Budget-Conscious Buyers

Bright AMOLED Display

Infinix Note 11 is the first Note smartphone from the company to flaunt an AMOLED display. The device makes use of a 6.7-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels. There is an aspect ratio of 20:9 and a screen-to-body ratio of 91%.

With an AMOLED display, the smartphone from Infinix can deliver clear and bright content even in daylight. Also, it offers true color reproduction that makes it deliver a good viewing experience.

Sleek And Light Design

The Infinix Note 11 is a lightweight and sleek smartphone measuring 184 grams. Undoubtedly, the phone feels light when held. It measures only 7.9mm in thickness and is touted to be a Milky Way-inspired design with nano-coating, processing, and mirror-quality reflectiveness that allows for a fine, well-polished finish. It features an AG Matte Glass Design that is sure to leave you with an uber-comfortable firm grip when held.

At its rear, it is seen to house a triple-camera system with a huge 50MP f/1.6 wide aperture triple-camera system along with two smaller sensors positioned below it. There is a quad-LED flash unit as well. While the smartphone has been launched in Celestial Snow, Glacier Green, and Graphite Black colors, we have received the green variant. Also, there is a side-mounted fingerprint sensor.

Mid-range Gaming Chipset

The Infinix Note 11 offers a Mali G52 MC2 GPU for good gaming performance. This processor is not a major upgrade as compared to the Helio G85. The Helio G88 SoC that powers the smartphone is already used by devices such as Redmi 10.

It incorporates two A75 and six A55 processors that work in tandem to harness next-level intelligence for groundbreaking performance. The octa-core chipset is capable of handling daily tasks with ease. We have tested the performance and should say you wouldn't have any issues with multitasking and running heavy apps.

The smartphone comes with an innovative Monster Game Kit that gives users the advantage in mobile gaming anytime, anywhere. This ensures faster mobile gaming speed. The company has synthesized dynamic hardware with more innovative software to provide users a synergistic experience when playing intense mobile games.

Infinix's brand-new Dar-link 2.0 Ultimate Gaming Booster and Dar-link 2.0's AI algorithms learn users' usage habits and use CPU resources to deliver a more stable and smoother gaming experience without draining the battery. As a result, the Infinix Note 11 can handle many popular mobile games with ease. It has a sound detection feature that applies directional gain to the sound pattern of footsteps in the game and noise reduction as well.

Capacious 5000mAh Battery

One of the important aspects that users look out for while buying a new smartphone is the battery. We have seen Infinix equipping its devices with bigger batteries supporting fast charging speeds.

The same is the case with the Infinix Note 11. The handset packs a 5000mAh battery unit which is expected to last over a day with a single charge.

While we are yet to test the full battery potential, we were able to get over seven hours of backup during initial usage. The fast charging speed here is 33W which takes around an hour to refuel.

50MP Wide Aperture Camera

With a 50MP wide aperture f/1.6 primary sensor at its rear, the Infinix Note 11 makes your photos look like a work of art. The sensor ensures that all photos are captured with the finest details. Accompanying this sensor are a 2MP depth sensor and an AI lens. With modes such as HDR and Panorama, the camera can record videos of 2K resolution at 30fps.

Infinix Note 11: Hit Or A Miss

The Infinix Note 11 seems to be a mixed bag rather than being a hit or a miss. It is like any other budget smartphone but with the new and improved camera hardware. The handset has all the basic elements with which it lands in the daily driver category. It might miss out on some major factors but we can get to know more in a detailed review.