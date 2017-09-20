Infinix Note 4 Review: Solid battery backup and good overall performance

Design: Sturdy built with a design that does not resemble any sub Rs. 10k handset

The company has tried to offer something new in terms of design. While there's nothing distinctive about the front fascia of the handset, it is the smartphone's rear panel that does all the talking. The smartphone stays away from the standard unibody metal design that has gradually become a norm these days. You can pick any budget handset from Xiaomi, Meizu, Huawei, etc. and they all flaunt more or less similar look and feel.

Infinix Note 4 follows a different approach altogether. The smartphone has a composite metal design and comes with a removable plastic rear shell, which is not very common these days. The rear panel has been given tapered edges to make the smartphone ergonomic and comfortable to use in everyday use.

It has a glossy feel but it still makes the handset look quite appealing and premium, like the Samsung Galaxy S7 that can be seen as the design reference here. And while it looks interesting, the plastic real panel is a fingerprint magnet and is prone to scratches. Thankfully, you get a rear protective case in the package to offer some level of protection.

The physical buttons on the handset offer good tactile feedback and you also get fingerprint scanner for added security. Infinix Note 4 has the fingerprint scanner fitted on the home button at front.

Overall, Infinix Note 4 is unlike most of the smartphones I have tested in sub Rs. 10k price-point. It feels very durable in hands and brings a fresh outlook to sub Rs. 10k price-point.