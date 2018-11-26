Infinix Note 5 Stylus First Impressions: New Note in town at a much affordable price

How's the new Stylus?

The X Pen with Note 5 Stylus can be used to create notes, write memos, view files, doodling and take smart screenshots. Press the stylus's edge to bring it out from the slot placed at the bottom of the phone and you will instantly see easy-to-use Galaxy Note series inspired circular menu list to access stylus's functions. Interestingly, the stylus can also be used to run mathematical calculations with 'Easy Calculate' feature which can come really handy for college students.

The company has also added a Handwriting recognition feature which can be used to enhance your note-taking experience. Even though the X Pen has 4096 pressure sensitive points, the stylus's sensitivity is not brilliant. I found myself pressing the stylus too hard on the screen to get the job done. However, the company has still managed to do a good job here by making stylus a good accessory for price-conscious consumers in mid-segment price-point. If you have always wanted a phone with stylus capability in the affordable price segment, this phone cuts the deal.

Crisp FHD+ display

Infinix Note 5 Stylus sports a 5.93 FHD+ screen. The display is vibrant and has 500 nits of brightness levels. The colour reproduction looks natural as the IPS LCS screen has 85% NTSC color gamut value. The only problem is the screen-to-body ratio which is considerably less as compared to the competition. Resultant, you will notice big bezels on all four sides of the handset.

Solid Metal body

Infinix sent the Red color variant to us and we liked the overall built quality and in-hand feel of the Note 5 Stylus. The phone has a metal built and it feels pretty robust in hands. It is also quite handy and can be used with one hand without much trouble. The buttons and ports are placed suitably; however, the fingerprint scanner is placed slightly upwards than its convenient spot.

Stock Android UI and MediaTek P23 CPU

Infinix has once again offered Stock Android with the company's new handset and it adds a good value to the overall package. The clean and easy-to-use user interface is also free of bloatware and makes the handset fast and fluid. The smartphone is backed by MediaTek P23 chipset and has 4GB of RAM to handle multitasking. There's 64GB in-built memory that can be further expanded upto 256GB via microSD card slot.

Big 4,000 mAh battery unit

The Note 5 Stylus easily lasted for a day in our initial testing as it is backed by a big 4,000 mAh battery unit. The company during the launch event mentioned that the handset can offer 32 days standby time and 20 hours talk time on one single charge. The phone ships with 18W adaptor in the package.

No dual-lens camera setup but 16MP AI selfie camera

The dual-lens camera setups have become pretty standard in the year 2018 across the price-segments. Sadly, Infinix has opted for a 16MP single-lens camera sensor at the back panel of the handset. Technically, the camera should not produce good bokeh shots as there's no secondary sensor to create depth of field effect. However, I was surprised to see the pleasing bokeh the phone's camera has managed to create via software processing. The 16MP rear camera works on f/1.8 aperture value which is good enough to capture bright shots in daylight and moderate lighting. For selfies, you get a 16MP front-facing shooter that utilizes machine learning algorithms to enhance the final image output. We will test the cameras in low-light to give you more details about the overall camera performance of the new phone.

Verdict

Infinix Note 5 Stylus has been unveiled in one of the most competitive price segment. There are some powerful and feature packed devices like Redmi Note 6 Pro, Honor 8X, Nokia 6.1 Plus, upcoming Asus ZenFone Pro M2, etc. that will make it really tough for Infinix to sell their new product. However, all these devices come sans the bundled accessory i.e. a Stylus. Hence, if your sole requirement from a phone is a Stylus, Note 5 Stylus is the only option in the market.

The handset also offers stock Android UI and a big 4,000 mAh battery unit. The display seems less appealing due to the low screen-to-body ratio as compared to the current top-selling smartphones in sub Rs. 18k price-point. We will spend some more time with the new Infinix handset to evaluate its display, gaming, multitasking, and note-making performance. Stay tuned on Gizbot for a comprehensive review of Infinix Note 5 Stylus.