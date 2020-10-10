Infinix Note 7 Review: The Bigger The Better

Full Specification

6.95 display with HD+ resolution

Mediatek Helio G70 Octa-core processor

4GB RAM with 64GB internal storage

5,000 mAh battery along with 18W fast charger

48MP + 2MP + 2MP + QVGA back camera

16MP Front Camera

Android 10

Infinix Note 7: Design And Display

The company seems to have worked really hard on the design front for the Infinix Note 7. It is a good looking smartphone with all the bells and whistles of a decent aesthetics. In fact, it is the most premium-looking handset ever launched by the company in India. The gem-cut textured design at the back panel looks very attractive. It has a sturdy body along with curved edges.

Apart from the new design, the company has changed the placement of the fingerprint sensor, power button, and the volume rockers as all you'll find all on the right side of the smartphone, while the SIM card tray is placed at the left side of the handset. Besides, the smartphone supports a circular camera at the back.

On the other hand, the 3.5 mm audio jack, speaker grille, and the micro USB port are at the bottom. Overall, the Infinix Note 7 looks quite good in the hand but you cannot operate it with a single hand due to its big size and weight. In addition, the back panel attracts fingerprint smudges, so we suggest you to use this smartphone with a back cover.

Coming to the display front, the Infinix Note 7 comes with a 6.5-inch HD+ Infinity-O LCD screen along with a 20:5:9 aspect ratio. The screen seems really good and it is perfect for binge-watching as it has a big screen that offers proper viewing angles. The brightness level is also good enough in direct sunlight.

Infinix Note 7: Quad-Rear Camera Set-Up At The Back

The smartphone supports a 48MP main camera, a 2MP depth sensor, a 2MP macro sensor, and an AI lens. Besides, you'll get several modes, such as slow-motion, AI, Camera, short video, beauty, AR shot, Panorama, and Documents, which allows you to capture a proper image of the subject.

We tested the rear camera and found out that it works really well and the pictures look colorful and clear. However, the pictures taken in low light are disappointing.

Additionally, you'll find that the Infinix Note 7 supports 480p, 720p, and 1080p video format. Similarly, the video quality is ok in daylight, but it starts struggling in the low light conditions.

On the other hand, the front side of the smartphone comes with a 16MP camera and it has modes like 3D face beauty, portrait, AI camera, AR shot, wide selfie, short video mode, and HI HDR. The performance of the short camera seems satisfactory and offers vibrant colors. But again, the front camera struggles in a low light condition and you'll find that its performance is average in that situation.

Infinix Note 7: Hardware, Battery, And Connectivity

The Infinix Note 7 is equipped with the MediaTek Helio G70 processor, which you will easily find in the Realme Narzo 10 A smartphone. Now, this seems a game-changer as the latter comes in two variants that are priced at Rs. 8,999 and Rs. 9,999, respectively. While the Infinix Note 7 is available at Rs. 11,499. Also, you'll get only one variant with this smartphone i.e. 4GB of RAM and 64GB of storage. This means that the Note 7 is highly-priced. However, the smartphone seems good enough for multitasking and watching videos for long hours.

We also played some games like Candy Crush, Temple Run, and Among US without any major issues. We also found the graphics quality to be decent; however, the phone heats up after playing games continuously for half an hour.

The smartphone comes with a 5,000 mAh battery, which can easily last for two days with a single charge. It also features an 18-watt charger, which is still faster than a 10-watt charger. Overall, the smartphone will not disappoint you on the battery front. Furthermore, the audio output from the Infinix Note 7 is above average. On the connectivity front, the Infinix Note supports 3.5mm headphone jack, Micro-USB, 4G LTE, VoWiFi, dual VoLTE support, Wi-Fi 802.11ac, Bluetooth 5.0, and GPS/ A-GPS.

Infinix Note 7: Software And Benchmark

The Infinix Note 7 runs Android 10 OS and XOS 6.0 skin on top. However, its user interface is not clear as it has bloatware including built-in apps, advertisements, and notifications. Also, you'll find the smartphone has modes like Game, Bike, WhatsApp, One-hand, and Live transcribe, which allows you to capture both speech and sound to make conversations easy. The smartphone also has Wi-Fi share, gesture control, eye care, and dark theme.

Apart from that, we ran the benchmark test, where it scored 360 points on a single-core score and 1,303 points on the multi-core. It scored 1, 194 points on the slingshot Extreme. Similarly, the Infinix Note 7 has managed to get 7,057 points on the work 2.0 performance test.

Should You Buy Infinix Note 7?

If you are looking for premium looks, a good battery backup, and a big display, then you should definitely go for this smartphone. But, we believe that there are other brands like Realme, Moto, and Redmi that offer similar specifications and features under Rs. 10,000.