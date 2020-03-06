Infinix S5 Pro First Impression: Pop-Up Selfie Camera Introduction To Budget Segment

Appealing Design With Premium Finish

The Infinix S5 Pro design will never make you feel that you are using a budget phone. The edge-to-edge display gives look and feel of a premium segment smartphone thanks to the pop-up selfie camera. Whereas the rear panel comes with an attractive design which looks brilliant while reflecting light. However, it's also fingerprint magnet which means you will end up leaving your fingerprint on the rear panel of the phone.

The rear panel also comes with a triple AI rear-camera setup location on the top-left corner of the phone. In the middle, the smartphone sports a fingerprint scanner for one-touch unlock. On the right, it features a power button, along with a volume rocker keys, and at the bottom, it sports speaker grille, micro USB port, 3.5mm audio jack, and a microphone.

The best part about the design which caught my attention was the placement of earpiece at the top edge of the phone. You can only find it when you notice it very keenly. It seems to be a part of the display.

Design-wise, the Infinix S5 Pro impressed me a lot and the look and feel of the phone is very impressive. Though it has a glass-like finish it won't slip out of your hand and give a proper grip.

Decent Display For The Price

The Infinix S5 Pro flaunts a 6.35-inch Full HD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2340. The screen carries an aspect ratio of 19:5:9. This is the first phone from the company to offer a full view display without any notch, waterdrop design or punch-hole camera.

While using it for the first time I haven't faced any issues with the display brightness and colors. The colors look perfect and the full view display turns out to be the cherry on the cake. Meanwhile, the Infinix S5 Pro also allows you to customize the brightness and contrast according to your need.

On the notification bar, the smartphone also offers dedicated Eye Care mode which increases the warmth of the display to make it comfortable for use in low-light condition. It also sports features like reading mode and Dark theme which changes the entire UI into dark mode.

I have also played a few games like PUBG Mobile and Call of Duty Mobile to check the color reproduction of the display and touch response of the phone. The gaming performance of the smartphone is decent. However, I do have noticed some lag in the touch response but not very frequently.

Quick Pop-Up Selfie Camera

The Infinix S5 Pro comes with a pop-up selfie camera which comes out in no time while switching between the rear and front camera. Upfront, the smartphone houses a 16MP camera sensor for taking selfies, Face Unlock, and for video calls.

The Infinix S5 Pro features a triple rear camera setup with the combination of AI 48MP primary camera + 5MP depth sensor + 2MP macro lens along with an LED flash aligned vertically.

The fall detection of the pop-up camera works brilliantly and it goes inside the shell as soon as the phone detects a fall. The quality of the front camera looks decent with sharp image output. However, the full-fledged utilization of the camera will only tell the full story of the pop-up camera quality.

The rear camera module has impressed me on the first go and I like the quality and color production of the camera including the brightness and saturation. The 48MP camera seems to do its works properly. The rear camera also supports feature like short video, video, AI camera, beauty camera, bokeh mode, AR shots, and Panorama.

Hardware And Software Under The Hood

Under the hood, the Infinix S5 Pro is powered by the octa-core Helio P35 processor, clubbed with 4GB RAM and 64GB of onboard storage which can be expandable up to 512GB via microSD card. The company has managed to cut the cost by ditching the Snapdragon processor and that might be the reason behind offering an elevating selfie camera phone under Rs. 10,000 segment.

However, during my use, I haven't felt that the smartphone is ever low on power in terms of performance. I played some high graphics games on the smartphone and didn't notice much of the difference as compared to a Snapdragon processor. It also offers a Game turbo mode which enhances the gaming experience of the phone.

The Infinix S5 Pro is fuelled by a 4,000 mAh non-removable battery which is capable enough of providing six to seven hours of battery life in a single charge.

On the software front, the smartphone runs on Android 10 on top of XOS Dolphin v6.0.0 which is Infinix in house UI. The app drawer is arranged in an alphabetical order which makes it easier for the user to find any app. It also comes with a list of pre-installed apps like Facebook, Instagram, Chrome, and more.

The UI also offers an app shortcut tool on the home screen which can be triggered by swiping right to left on the screen. Moreover, users can also customize the side on which they need the shortcut tool.

Thoughts About Infinix S5 Pro

The overall experience of the Infinix S5 Pro in first go was very impressive, the smartphone looks and feels premium, the pop-up selfie camera grabs massive attention and the display quality of the phone looks impressive.

I haven't faced any lags or system crash while using the phone in the first go, but we are yet to test the device to its maximum potential. So it's better not to jump to any conclusion. However, I must say that the company is offering a decent device at this price point, and buying this phone will not be a bad deal of loss.