Infinix Smart 6 Review: Entry-Level Smartphone With Some Misses

Infinix Smart 6 Design

The first aspect of the Infinix Smart 6 design is what the company claims to be an anti-bacterial coating at its rear panel. However, there is no option for me to confirm the same. The rear panel is made of plastic and it does not feel too premium. It appears to feature a good design in its price and it attracts fingerprints easily as it comes with a glossy finish.

The top left corner of the rear panel features a squarish camera module but there are only two sensors and the other two are LED flash modules that might mislead you to think that it features a quad-camera setup. Also, there is a rear-mounted fingerprint sensor.

When it comes to ports and buttons, the Infinix smartphone features a micro USB port instead of a Type-C port that is quite common these days, a single speaker and a headphone jack at the bottom. At the right spine, it houses a power button and volume controls while the left spine features the SIM card that supports dual-SIM cards and a dedicated micro SD card slot. The top of the smartphone is barren of any controls.

On the whole, the Infinix Smart 6 features a compact design and a simple yet good design. While it is not the best design out there and there is no fancy design element, it is pretty good considering its price tag.

Infinix Smart 6 Display

In terms of display, the Infinix Smart 6 adorns a 6.6-inch waterdrop display. The screen has a HD+ 720p resolution, 500 nits of brightness, and 89% screen-to-body ratio. As its USP is to focus on a good display in its price segment, the Infinix smartphone has ensured to provide a good one in its price segment.

The screen is quite visible even in bright light conditions but under direct sunlight it delivers poor visibility. There is good color reproduction, which is acceptable but it exhibits saturation occasionally. However, it is acceptable for its pricing and suits all purposes such as moderate gaming, browsing, social media and video streaming.

Infinix Smart 6 Performance

The Infinix Smart 6 is powered by a dated MediaTek Helio A22 processor based on the 12nm process. It is teamed up with 2GB of RAM alongside support for 2GB of virtual RAM and 64GB of storage space. In my view, this expandable RAM option that borrows space from the internal storage is a gimmick and it is not of much help. The company could have considered using at least 3GB of RAM to address this issue.

Likewise, Infinix could have incorporated a better Unisoc processor that is commonly used by entry-level smartphones in recent times instead of the MediaTek offering. With this hardware, the Smart 6 delivers acceptable performance in terms of basic games that do not have great graphics.

Infinix Smart 6 Software

Being an entry-level smartphone, the Infinix offering runs Android 11 Go Edition topped with XOS 7.6. Eventually, it uses relatively fewer resources and the low RAM capacity should not be a point of concern.

Talking about the biometric features, the Infinix smartphone's fingerprint sensor is pretty fast. However, the face unlock feature is somewhat slow but accurate. The single speaker with DTS audio processing for a better experience.

Furthermore, it has been launched with a host of useful features, including Kids Mode, Social Turbo, Smart Panel, Video Recording, and Theft Alert among others. Despite these features, it sticks on to the Google dialer. The downside of all these features is that these contribute to bloatware and not all the unnecessary apps can be uninstalled.

Infinix Smart 6 Camera

For photography, the Infinix Smart 6 bestows a dual-camera at the rear, which comprises an 8MP primary wide lens with f/2.0 aperture and an 0.8 camera secondary depth sensor. There are other features, including Auto Scene detection and different modes such as AI HDR, Beauty, and Portrait among others.

In terms of performance, the rear camera delivers acceptable performance in the usual lighting conditions. Also, the color reproduction is good. The photos, contrast, sharpness and details are moderate in its class. The shutter speed is relatively slower than other models in the segment that I have reviewed. However, the low light camera performance is poor.

At the front, within the waterdrop notch, there is a 5MP selfie camera sensor with an aperture of f/2.0 and a single LED flash. The selfies captured by the Infinix smartphone deliver good color reproduction and skin tone without too much processing. It might not suit those who need fancy filters as the result is quite natural. Otherwise, both the camera modules come with FHD 1080p video recording capability.

Infinix Smart 6 Battery

A capacious 5000mAh battery powers the Infinix Smart 6 smartphone from within without support for any fast charging technology. The bundled charger supports the regular 10W charging and it takes 2.5 hours to charge the battery completely. Also, this battery can easily last for up to two days on moderate use.

Verdict

To summarize, the Infinix Smart 6 is priced competitively. The device focuses on the battery and display segments. The RAM is quite low, which is a major downside of this device. It would have been better if the company opted for better RAM capacity and an improved processor. On addressing these issues, the Infinix smartphone would have been a better offering in the segment dominated by Redmi and Realme offerings.