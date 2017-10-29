InFocus Turbo 5 Plus Review: Long-lasting battery backup with some serious looks!

InFocus is an American company that has started venturing in the smartphone manufacturing recently enough.
InFocus started exploring the Indian smartphone market in July 2015. Since then, InFocus has offered a series of budget smartphones in India with some or the other noticeable traits.
The enterprise now offers eight smartphone options for consumers to choose from in the sub-continent with the latest addition of InFocus Turbo 5 Plus. The device is a successor to the Turbo 5 which came out in July 2017.
InFocus Turbo 5 Plus is priced at Rs. 8999 in India.
Specifications and Design- Curved glass edges try to steal the show
InFocus Turbo 5 has a 5.5 inch HD IPS LCD display. It has volume rockers as well as lock/unlock toggle on the right side edge. Volume rockers have been placed above lock button which facilitates ease in operating the device and using the buttons whenever required.
Micro USB 2.0 port rests at the bottom while 3.5 mm audio jack takes the top edge. The left edge of the smartphone sports the SIM tray. The front panel has a 2.5 D curved glass covering.
The front panel is quite good to look at. It does not sport touch enable buttons but instead uses a retractable tray on the display to access home, multitasking and back button. The top end of the smartphone has the front camera along with ambient light sensor and earpiece. Whereas, the home button is on the bottom which doubles up as a fingerprint sensor.
The rear panel has the primary dual camera setup (13MP+5MP) at the top left corner with a dual LED flash right next to it. The InFocus logo acquires the center of the rear panel.
The smartphone has a bulky built and the first thing that you would notice about it is its weight which is quite substantial. The glossy finish of the front panel coupled with the matte finish of the rear panel come together to form a great unibody metallic design. The bezel on the smartphone does not seem to be a lot when one looks at it with the screen lights out. However, there is a considerate amount of bezel which is noticeable with screen lights on.
The device is quite a stunner in the price segment and seems to have been inspired by premium smartphones such as the OnePlus 5 and iPhone 7 Plus in terms of design.
The heavy built of the phone certainly needs time to getting used to.
Also, the smartphone has an inbuilt storage of 32GB along with Android Nougat 7.0 and inlife UI which is very light and similar to stock Android UI.
Camera- Takes decent pictures
InFocus Turbo 5 Plus has a dual rear camera setup which includes a 13MP snapper clubbed with a wide-angle camera with a 5MP sensor and 120 degrees of field of view. The snapper has an aperture value of f/2.0 which is good enough for taking pictures indoor.
The rear camera is not very impressive. The lack of ample sharpness is clearly missing in pictures. Although it tries to offer a natural tone to images, it falls short in saturation. The wide-angle camera is a happy addition to the device. It gives users a new perspective to play with. We have seen a similar dual camera setup in the recently launched Panasonic Eluga Ray 500. The picture quality of both the smartphone cameras is very similar.
The camera app was quick; however, there are not a lot of add-ons in the app such as filters and enhanced modes. The device is not meant for camera enthusiasts.
Hardware and performance- Enhanced performance
InFocus Turbo 5 Plus gets a MediaTek MT6750 Soc clocked to 1.5Ghz. The processor is a great fit for smartphones that offer good performance although they cost less. MT6750 has also been seen on several smartphones in the 15k price segment. On the InFocus Turbo 5 Plus, 3GB RAM allows users to easily switch between apps which includes some demanding games.
The smartphone is capable of running some steep games such as Mortal Combat 5. It does get heated up and the elongated playtime drains its performance but it still holds fast for 25-30 mins.
Display- Vibrant with great daylight performance
The smartphone sports a 5.5-inch screen with 1280 x 720 pixels resolution and a pixel density of 267 ppi. The sharpness of the display is not something I was very impressed with. The predecessor to Turbo 5 Plus, the InFocus Turbo 5 had a sharper display however it lagged behind in offering a well-lit screen. Turbo 5 Plus may have fallen short on sharpness; however, it does have a bright display. The device offers a more than satisfactory performance outdoors.
InFocus has worked on making the display a lot more outdoor friendly but it has also lost some points where sharpness is a concern.
Battery backup- Well optimized 4,850 mAh battery
The InFocus Turbo 5 Plus has a 4850 mAh battery which clearly means it has lasting battery juice and as is the case with other smartphones with a similar battery capacity it is expected to last for at least 24 hours.
The smartphone does perform to the expectations. It offers a well optimized utilization of the power thus allowing users to do more while offering a lasting battery life.
InFocus seemed to have worked on the charging time of the smartphone. InFocus Turbo 5 took 3 hours easily to juice up. Turbo 5 Plus took close to 2 hours and 20 minutes.
The device never failed to impress me with its power optimization.
Conclusion
This smartphone is meant for users who need a lasting battery backup along with a device with great looks. Turbo 5 Plus is a substantial improvement over its predecessor which gives it some leverage in quality.
For a price tag of Rs. 8,999 you get a more than average performance device with a usable camera and a mighty battery. It also offers a great design that tries to match closely to premium devices and succeeds fairly as far as the looks are concerned. However, it must be kept in mind that it has a bulky body.
What is rather appreciable is the fact that InFocus is trying to improve itself and that may help it build a consumer following in India.