InFocus Turbo 5 Plus Review: Long-lasting battery backup with some serious looks!

Specifications and Design- Curved glass edges try to steal the show

InFocus Turbo 5 has a 5.5 inch HD IPS LCD display. It has volume rockers as well as lock/unlock toggle on the right side edge. Volume rockers have been placed above lock button which facilitates ease in operating the device and using the buttons whenever required.

Micro USB 2.0 port rests at the bottom while 3.5 mm audio jack takes the top edge. The left edge of the smartphone sports the SIM tray. The front panel has a 2.5 D curved glass covering.

The front panel is quite good to look at. It does not sport touch enable buttons but instead uses a retractable tray on the display to access home, multitasking and back button. The top end of the smartphone has the front camera along with ambient light sensor and earpiece. Whereas, the home button is on the bottom which doubles up as a fingerprint sensor.

The rear panel has the primary dual camera setup (13MP+5MP) at the top left corner with a dual LED flash right next to it. The InFocus logo acquires the center of the rear panel.

The smartphone has a bulky built and the first thing that you would notice about it is its weight which is quite substantial. The glossy finish of the front panel coupled with the matte finish of the rear panel come together to form a great unibody metallic design. The bezel on the smartphone does not seem to be a lot when one looks at it with the screen lights out. However, there is a considerate amount of bezel which is noticeable with screen lights on.

The device is quite a stunner in the price segment and seems to have been inspired by premium smartphones such as the OnePlus 5 and iPhone 7 Plus in terms of design.

The heavy built of the phone certainly needs time to getting used to.

Also, the smartphone has an inbuilt storage of 32GB along with Android Nougat 7.0 and inlife UI which is very light and similar to stock Android UI.