InFocus Vision 3 first impressions: A budget alternative to full-screen smartphones

Smartphone users have become too demanding in the recent times. The users aren't just satisfied with a long-lasting battery life and immense storage space anymore. It has become common for users to demand a great display, a good camera, a capacious battery and many other goodies from a device without hiking its pricing to a great extent. This is where many smartphone players are coming into the play with their launches.

The American smartphone brand InFocus that is licensed to Foxconn is also one such brand that is trying to tap into the Indian market with its latest offerings. Foxconn that has two factories in India - one in Sri City and the other in Chennai has teamed up with the Chinese contract manufacturers to make its own smartphones with the InFocus branding.

After re-entering the Indian market earlier this year, the has announced a few models such as the InFocus Turbo 5, Turbo 5 Plus and Snap 4. Today, the company has added another series Vision in addition to Snap and Turbo series of phones. Well, the InFocus Vision 3 is the latest smartphone that the company has announced and it is priced at Rs. 6999.

As its name indicates, the InFocus Vision 3 comes with a full-screen design and a tall display. We have come up with our first impressions of this smartphone to give you an idea of what we feel about it.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!

Design The InFocus Vision 3 is touted to arrive with a full-screen design. Yes, the device has an elongated display that occupies most of the front panel. Such a display has moved the fingerprint sensor from the front to the rear of the device as there is no room for the home button below the display. While the other full-screen design smartphones have reduced bezels around the screen, the side bezels on this one are pretty much noticeable and not very thin. But the bottom bezel appears to be slimmed down to a great extent. Talking about the rear panel, the InFocus Vision 3 has a familiar design that we have seen on many other smartphones. There is a dual camera setup at the rear and the two lenses are positioned horizontally at the top left corner. The LED flash unit sits towards the right of the dual camera setup. There is a circular fingerprint sensor as well at the rear of the smartphone. At the bottom of the rear panel, there is the InFocus branding and speaker grilles too. The bottom edge of the smartphone features a micro USB port for charging and data transfer while the top edge houses a 3.5mm audio jack. The left edge of the smartphone provides room for the volume rocker while the right edge sports the hybrid SIM slot and power button. The smartphone has a unibody metal design and the antenna lines run along the top and bottom of the rear panel. Similar to any other metal smartphone, this one is also slippery and does not offer a good grip when held. Display The InFocus Vision 3 boasts of a 5.7-inch HD+ On-Cell display with a resolution of 1440 x 720 pixels. The smartphone with a full-screen design has an 18:9 aspect ratio display as well. This screen has a screen-to-body ratio of 82.4%. The display is bright enough and responsive too. From our brief usage, we found that the display reproduces the colors almost accurately. We will come up with a detailed review regarding its performance in the coming days. Hardware The InFocus Vision 3 employs a quad-core MediaTek 6735 processor its hood. This processor appears to be teamed up with 2GB RAM and 16GB of default memory space. There is a hybrid SIM card slot on board that supports expandable storage space as well. However, we would appreciate a dedicated microSD card slot to avoid compromising on the ability to expand the default storage space to use a second SIM card. The InFocus Vision 3 is powered by a capacious 4000mAh battery that can render a decent backup to the smartphone. Camera The InFocus smartphone boasts of a dual camera setup at its rear. Well, there is a 13MP primary sensor and a 5MP secondary sensor and these are positioned horizontally at the top left of the rear panel. The camera interface is pretty impressive with many functionalities. It goes without saying that the smartphone can render bokeh effort with the dual lenses at its rear. Besides this, the camera comes with options such as Watermark that lets you add silly stamps, time and location info, etc., PIP aka DualFie mode that lets you capture from both the front and rear cameras at the same time, effects, and more. The selfie camera is a 5MP sensor that can click good low light shots with the display flash. Also, both the front and rear cameras have the beautification feature for clicking picture perfect shots. The smartphone has a good camera interface with many modes for its pricing. We like the DualFie feature that captures snaps from both the front and rear cameras and merges them into one shot. Also, the Multi mode is impressive as it can create a collage of four shots. It is quite appealing to see many camera modes in a budget smartphone. Software The InFocus Vision 3 smartphone runs Android 7.0 Nougat out of the box. The chances of the device receiving the Oreo update is bleak as it is an entry-level model. The Android Nougat OS is topped with the company's SmileUX. The device has App Twins feature that comes as an add-on for those who want to enjoy using two accounts on social media apps such as Messenger, Facebook, WhatsApp, etc. on the same device. Verdict The InFocus Vision 3 smartphone with a budget pricing of Rs. 6,999 is definitely a great buy for those who want to experience the dual cameras and full-screen design without shelling out a lot of money. We like the display and the camera of the smartphone and feel that these aspects do justice given the budget price point of the smartphone. We will come up with a full review that will talk about all the aspects of the InFocus Vision 3 in the coming days.