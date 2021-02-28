iQOONeo 5 Official Teaser Poster Reveals March 16 Launch Date; Expected Price, Specs Reviews oi-Sandeep Sarkar

iQOO has officially teased the arrival of its new-generation gaming smartphone in the Neo series. The iQOO Neo 5 is officially confirmed to make a debut by mid of next month in China. The price and specifications of the device were revealed recently via a tipster on Weibo. The company also has shared the official launch date's teaser post on the Chinese microblogging platform.

iQOO Neo 5 Official Launch Date

The iQOO Neo 5 teaser poster on Weibo confirms the March 16 launch date. The handset will be initially launched in China before making a global debut. As of now, the company has just teased its arrival in the Chinese market. The launch timeline for other markets is yet to be confirmed.

The iQOO Neo 5 teaser poster doesn't share any details on the hardware. It only teases a display with a punch-hole design. The camera cutout is placed at the centre-top. The panel is surrounded by narrow bezels on all corners (chin included).

Previous leaks have indicated that the company could use an AMOLED display from Samsung. It will probably have an FHD+ display and a 90H or 120Hz screen refresh rate. The rumor mill has also suggested the presence of the Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 processor.

It will ship with 5G network support as its predecessor, i.e, the iQOO Neo 3. The iQOO Neo 5 might launch with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage configuration. The software version is said to be Android 11 OS. The company is said to use a triple-lens camera setup for imaging with a 48MP Sony IMX598 primary sensor.

The iQOO Neo 5's camera setup is said to include a 13MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a 2MP macro sensor. A 4,000 mAH battery is said to round-off the spec-sheet. The battery will be aided by 88W fast charging technology as per the leaks. As for the leaked prices, the iQOO Neo is said to come with an asking price of RMB 2,988 (approx Rs. 33,700).

