iVoomi i2 smartphone Review: Budget smartphone with snappy Facial-recognition

Display and design: Good for one-hand usage

The iVOOMI i2 sports an 18:9 aspect ratio edge-to-edge display. The display measures at 5.45-inches and has a decent screen to body ratio making the handset apt for single-hand use. When we speak about the display, the screen has got ample amount of luminance which makes it easy to use the smartphone outdoors. The display has a resolution of 720 pixels x 1440 pixels that accounts for a PPI of 295 pixels per inch.

The display is bright and responsive however it is not as vivid as the screen on Redmi Note 5 series. or the recently launched Honor 7A and 7C. But considering the fact that iVoomi is an emerging brand, the efforts made by the company in bringing out an impressive display seems to have worked partially.

As mentioned earlier, the iVoomi i2 features 3D mirror finish back panel which houses the dual-rear camera setup along with the company's logo. The back panel is prone to pick up fingerprints which could be annoying at times. iVoomi has kept the left panel barren, while the volume keys along with the power key is placed on the right panel of the device. The 3.5mm audio jack along with the microUSB slot for charging and data transfer is placed on the top, while the bottom houses the speaker grills. The smartphone is made out of plastic which seems to be average in quality. The one major feature that the device lacks is the fingerprint scanner which is now an industry standard even for the low-end devices.

Camera: Dual-lens rear camera setup

On the imaging front, the iVOOMI i2 features dual-lens rear camera setup featuring a 13MP + 2MP setup.The dual-lens camera setup is accompanied with a soft flash. The rear camera works on aSony sensor with 5P Largan Lens. The image quality captured by the rear camera is good in daylight; however, the camera performance is not comparable to devices fromXiaomi and Honor. iVoomi is doing a good job but the company still has a long road ahead to cover in the camera department. The i2 supports various modes including the HDR mode, Bokeh, portrait, and panorama mode. The bokeh mode is not very natural looking and might not please serious shutterbugs.

The front camera on the iVOOMI i2 is an 8MP selfie shooter that comes along with 4P Samsung lens. The front camera comes with fixed focus, and face beauty features. The image quality captured by the front camera in daylight is decent and you can post the selfie on social networking apps like Snapchat and Instagram.

Hardware and software

When it comes to the hardware the iVOOMI i2 is powered by a 1.5 MHZ quad-core Mediatek MTK6739 processor and features 3GB RAM for multitasking The device ships with 32GB internal storage that can be further expanded by up to 128GB via microSD card. The smartphone can b used for web-browsing, social networking apps, reading, basic photo editing and other everyday tasks. You can also play light games on iVoomi i2 but don't push the handset too far as it is only designed for light and moderate usage.

On the software end, the device ships with Android Oreo 8.0 Oreo out-of-the-box which is definitely a plus point.

However, the UI of the device doesn't give any stock android experience. The custom skin applied on Android by iVoomi is light and mostly lag-free. Apps fire up instantly and there are no major performance issues while using multiple applications. The device handles day-to-day tasks like calling, messaging and web surfing pretty well, however that is not the case with heavy graphics gaming and users might experience some lag there. Well, considering the fact that this is an entry-segment device it handles the tasks quite well.

The device is backed by a massive 400mAh battery which takes 3-4 hours to charge from 0 to 100 percent. The battery backup is decent and the device can last for a complete day with a single charge. iVoomi has scored perfect in the battery department which is quite impressive.

Facial recognition

The iVoomi i2 is equipped with facial recognition technology which has become a key industry standard nowadays. The facial recognition could be tricky at first to locate, however, once it is setup it works flawlessly.

The device unlocks almost instantly with this feature and I didn't experience the camera going haywire which is an impressive job done by the company.

Verdict

iVOOMI i2 is a good attempt by the emerging brand and offers some noteworthy features like taller display, face unlock and dual-lens camera setup. The latest Android Oreo out-of-the box is a plus point here for iVoomi devices.

However, it is tough to recommend the handset as our first choice in sub Rs. 8k price segment after the recent launch of Honor devices- Honor 7A and Honor 7C which have better cameras and displays.

Moreover Nokia has also introduced its latest range of low-end smartphones including the Nokia 2.1, Nokia 3.1, and Nokia 5.1 which again could be a matter of concern for iVoomi.

iVoomi can improve on design, camera and overall performance to compete in the tough Indian smartphone landscape.