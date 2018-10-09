ivoomi Z1 first impression: The good, bad, and the X factor

The Good in the ivoomi Z1

The display is one of the highlights of the ivoomi Z1. The smartphone has a 5.67-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with 2.5D tempered glass protection. The HD+ resolution the ivoomi Z1 does mean that the phone has a 720p resolution screen, which is generally seen on the smartphones priced under Rs 10,000 price tag.

The one good thing about the ivoomi Z1's display is the fact that the phone has a notch design display, which helps the device to look modern. The smartphone does have a prominent amount of chin on the bottom with a big notch on the top.

The display does look crisp with a right amount of brightness and vibrant colors. However, compared to the smartphone with an FHD+ display, the ivoomi Z1's screen does look pixelated.

Storage options

The ivoomi Z1 comes with 16 GB of internal storage, which is expandable up to 128 GB using a micro SD card slot, that too a dedicated slot. So, one can use two SIM cards and a micro SD card at the same time. The smartphone has 2 GB of RAM, which should be sufficient for the typical day to day usage.

Fingerprint sensor

The ivoomi Z1 does have a rear-facing fingerprint sensor on the back, which is an active scanner. The scanner is pretty fast in recognising the finger for the most part, and we did not encounter any issues with the sensor in our initial testing period.

13 MP primary camera

The ivoomi Z1 has a 13 MP primary camera on the back and an 8 MP selfie camera on the front. Both cameras do offer features like AI Photography, HDR, Panorama, Time-lapse, and 1080p video recording.

User replaceable battery

The ivoomi Z1 comes with a 2800 mAh user-replaceable battery, which is generally not seen on the budget smartphones. The phone has a replaceable back shell, which gives access to SIM card slots, micro SD card and the battery. As the phone comes with a user-replaceable battery, it is easy to replace the battery, when the old one gets degraded.

The bad on the ivoomi Z1

The ivoomi Z1 comes with a custom Android OS based on Android Oreo with just 2 GB of RAM. The smartphone also comes with a bunch of third-party apps which cannot be uninstalled. We are not sure about how the ivoomi Z1 can handle multi-tasking, especially with most used apps like Facebook and Whatsapp (which does consume a lot of resources).

Overall, for the price tag, the smartphone offers a lot of interesting features, that will attract the first time smartphone buyers. However, how does this smartphone performs against the likes of the Xiaomi's and Honor's? Stay tuned for the full review of the ivoomi Z1 to know more about the real world usage of the smartphone.