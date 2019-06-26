LG W30: The Good, The Bad, And The X Factor

Premium And Functional Design

Even though LG W30 is made out entirely of polycarbonate material and not metal, the smartphone looks quite premium and attractive. The minimally designed textured back, curved edges and rounded corners give this budget phone a very up-market and functional feel. The buttons offer good tactile feedback and the handset feels quite light in hands even though it packs in a beefier battery cell.

The Aurora Green color variant of LG W30 is easily one-of-the best looking budget handset in the market. Some other design elements that work in favor of LG W30 are- 3.5mm headphone jack, Hybrid SIM card slot and a conventional rear-mounted fingerprint scanner.

Stock Android Feel And No Bloatwares

All the smartphones in the new W-Series by LG runs near stock Android UI. There's no extra overlay skin over the top of Android Pie and bloatwares are kept to bare minimum. This is a smart move by LG and can help the company gain some good sales figures, as smartphone users in India mostly prefer clean Android user-experience.

I found the user interface quite responsive. There's an app drawer for easy app access, and the settings menu is also very neatly organized. LG W30 is powered by a 12nm Helio P22 CPU which uses a lot of AI to enhance camera, battery and processing performance. The CPU is paired with 3GB RAM and 32GB ROM.

Feature-Rich Capable Camera Setup

LG has always designed handsets by keeping photography in mind, and it can also be seen in the new budget handsets. The new LG W30 sports a triple-lens camera setup featuring a 13MP wide-angle lens, a 12MP main camera with PDAF and a 2MP depth sensor to create bokeh effect. A 16MP front-facing camera is also placed at front for selfies and video calling. A variety of modes are provided to let you experiment with photography. The list of camera modes includes- Night mode, Portrait, Slow motion, Wide angle, Beauty mode and panaroma.

During my brief stint with the LG W30, I found the camera app little less responsive but the camera output seemed pretty promising, especially the portrait camera performance. The 2MP depth sensor did a surprisingly good job to create a pleasing bokeh effect. The 16MP selfie camera also seems pretty capable even in unfavorable light conditions. We are yet to fully explore the potential of three-lens camera setup on LG W30. Stay tuned for our comprehensive review of the handset.

Big 4,000 mAh Battery Unit

LG W30 is backed by a big 4,000 mAh batter unit, which seems quite adequate to supply power to an HD+ display. Moreover, as the handset runs almost stock Android UI, the battery will easily last for a day. We will push the W30 to its limits to give you a proper evaluation of the smartphones' battery lasting capacity.

The Bad

No Full HD+ Display

While resolution is just one aspect of a good display, it still forms the basis of how a screen displays the content. LG W30 fails to offer a crisp full HD screen. The company is offering a 6.26-inch HD+ display with a notch at the top, which you can hide from display settings. The big 6.26-inch HD+ screen offers a pretty basic 720x1520 pixels resolution. Competitors such as Xiaomi, Honor, Realme, etc. selling handsets in same price-point offer 1080p screens which deliver better gaming and multimedia viewing experience. If a full HD screen is your priority, LG W30 is not the best option in the market.

No Type-C Port

I really liked the overall look and feel of the new LG W30 handset; however, there's one downside of the design. The smartphone ships with the dated microUSB 2.0 port. LG hasn't offered the Type-C port which offers faster data transfer speeds and ease of use.

The X Factor

The triple-lens camera is undoubtedly the X-factor of LG W30 handset. The three-lens camera can capture wide-angle shots, good portraits and come with a variety of modes to let you experiment with mobile photography. Besides, the LG W30 also offers an attractive design, stock Android UI and a big 4,000 mAh battery unit.

Verdict

LG took a little long to launch new mobile devices in the Indian market; however the company is back in the game with some promising budget smartphones. It seems LG has really done its homework this time. The pricing of the new phones is aggressive and the focus on improving the software experience along with feature-rich camera setup can do wonders for the veteran brand. We will soon give you a comprehensive review of LG W30 handset. Stay tuned on GizBot.com.