Micromax In 1 Review: A Big Bet To Take Over Rivals In This Segment

Misses Out On Sturdy Build Quality

Diving into the design, the Micromax In 1 bestows a 6.67-inch display with somewhat slim bezels at the sizes and a noticeable one at the bottom. This is somewhat similar to what we have seen in many smartphones out there. At the top center, there is a punch-hole cutout to provide room for the selfie camera sensor. Moving on to the flip side, there is a triple-camera arrangement with the sensors and LED flash unit stacked within a rectangular module. At the first glance, you might mistake it for a quad-camera unit but it is a triple-camera module with a dummy circle featuring a silver ring around it. Also, there is a fingerprint sensor at the rear.

The smartphone features gradient-esque rear panel that comes in two color options - Blue and Purple. The Purple variant is actually lilac at the top and blue at the bottom. There is a X pattern that is clearly seen. The build is plastic and it isn't glossy. But it still reflects light to some extent as you turn it around. Though it looks like any other smartphone in terms of design, I feel the company could have improved the build quality as it lacks sturdiness. The rear panel is too thin that it flexes at times. Also, the regulatory sticker that comes along was not too easy to remove unlike in other smartphones.

Talking about the button placements, the Micromax In 1 has volume and power buttons at the right. There is a dedicated Google Assistant button at the left along with the SIM card tray that has provision for two nano SIM cards and a microSD card. At the bottom, we have the speaker grille, a USB Type-C port and a 3.5mm headphone jack, which is a good move. The Micromax smartphone features a thickness of 8.9mm, which isn't too thin but it doesn't feel that way when held.

No Fancy Display Specs

Micromax In 1 bestows a 6.67-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 2400 x 1080 pixels, an aspect ratio of 20:9, and a brightness of 440 nits. The company touts that it will have 82% NTSC color gamut and Rainbow glass protection to prevent it from scratches and damages. The screen lacks fast refresh rates such as 90Hz and 120Hz but this is something that we can expect from a device priced under Rs. 10,000. The display has various color presets such as Standard, Cool and Vivid. Also, there is an option to have your own looks with the Customize option.

The blacks are not completely dark but this shouldn't be a great issue as the smartphone is priced within a budget. Also, the center-aligned punch-hole cutout comes in our way while watching videos and playing games. Probably, a side-aligned cutout could have been a better option.

Handles Workloads Efficiently

The Micromax In 1 employs an octa-core MediaTek Helio G80 SoC. This processor is on par with Snapdragon 662 SoC, which is used by many smartphones in the budget price bracket of Rs. 10,000. This processor is teamed up with 4GB of RAM or 6GB of RAM for those who need some extra power and 64GB or 128GB storage space. Personally, I would recommend buyers to opt for the 6GB RAM variant as you might feel a lack of space and performance over the months. With the extra headroom, your phone can last for a longer while.

Detailing on real-life performance, the Micromax In 1 works quite smoothly and there isn't any hiccups in running the software, opening apps, playing games with moderate graphics and switching between apps or tabs. When tried with numerous apps opened, there is a little lag but that is acceptable given the price point of the device. Make sure not to leave the apps uncleared for a long time to avoid this. On the whole, the smartphone handles workloads efficiently.

Stock Android Is Appealing

Micromax bets high with the stock Android OS that leaves the phone without any customizations and bloatware. This leaves the system resources free as there isn't any additional software integrated into Android. Most importantly, there are no pre-loaded from the company or third-party apps that you may or may not want. To summarize, you will get a clean Android experience that is usually offered by Nokia and Motorola smartphones at this price point. When comparing with similarly priced Chinese offerings, these models come with a lot of bundled bloatware that eats away a major chunk of storage. As per the company, the Micromax In 1 will get the Android 11 update sometime in May and this will bring additional features to the budget smartphone.

Camera Could Be Improved

Despite the stock Android OS, Micromax In 1 features its own camera app with a lot of modes for various photography options. Firstly, when it comes to specs, there is a 48MP triple-camera module at the rear with a primary wide-angle lens, a secondary 2MP macro lens and a third 2MP depth sensor. Of course, it misses out on an ultra-wide-angle lens but this won't be a major limitation for budget smartphone buyers. When comparing the daylight photos taken with the Micromax In 1, at the first glance it looks natural but there is a little extra brightness added to the photos. I noticed this while comparing shots taken by Micromax In 1, Redmi Note 9 Pro Max and Motorola G30, though not all are priced similarly.

The AI camera module does a good job while taking shots as it gives a balanced look. However, one thing that I need to highlight is that you can't hurry up with this camera. If you tap the shutter button and immediately move the device, then you will get a blurry image. When it comes to low-light performance, the company could have improved the camera department. Also, a lot of details are lost when you zoom in on the subject.

Battery Does Good Job

Micromax In 1 is fueled by a 5000mAh battery and sports a USB Type-C port for charging. The bundled charger is also 18W rated, which is a good aspect of this budget smartphone. During the first day of use, while I had to set up the device and install a lot of apps, there was too much background work going on, which made the smartphone last for less than a day. Later on, for the next few days, there wasn't too much drain on the battery on this aspect and it did last for over a day with moderate everyday usage that includes a few hours of music playback, video watching, browsing, and gaming. The battery performance of the Micromax smartphone won't disappoint you as you will get what you need from a budget smartphone in this aspect.

Should You Buy?

At a time, when the Chinese manufacturers are dominating the Indian budget smartphone market, it is a good move by Micromax to have come up with an affordable smartphone that is packed with many goodies that make it on par with rivals in the price segment. It looks good and retails the headphone jack and delivers good battery life. Also, it handles workloads quite efficiently and manages to capture good shots in bright daylight. However, there are some glitches that I have mentioned in my review including the lack of impressive build quality, and appealing low-light camera performance. Also, it misses out on 5G connectivity, which shouldn't be a concern for now. Though it may not be the best in its segment, it is a great take on the biggest Chinese competitors from the Indian brand. With the upcoming Android update, the Micromax In 1 will be a good value phone at its price point.