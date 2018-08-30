Micromax YU Ace First impressions: Comeback device or just another failed attempt?

After a year-long pause, Micromax is once again back in the smartphone business. The company's online sub-brand YU has finally announced the launch of its budget smartphone- YU Ace. With the new smartphone, the company is clearly targetting the Chinese smartphone maker Xiaomi as it teased the launch with a catchy line, 'Forget Mi. YU decide'.

The new smartphone is priced at Rs.5,999 and will be exclusively available on Flipkart from 6th September 2018.

Micromax YU Ace smartphone comes with 5.45-inch full vision display and it also has 2.5 curved glass on top of the screen for protection.

We were present at the launch event and tried our hands on the smartphone for a brief period of time. So let's go ahead with the first impression and try to figure out whether this is a comeback device for Micromax or just another failed attempt.

Design and Display: Plastic back with a Fingerprint scanner

The new smartphone comes with a plastic back along with a 13 MP rear camera and a fingerprint scanner which seems fine during our usage.

There is also a speaker grill at the bottom.

On the right side of the smartphone, you will find the volume rockers and power button while the 3.5mm headphone jack is placed at the top, while the micro USB port is at the bottom.

Overall the smartphone looks decent and feels good in hands, however, the back panel is prone to fingerprint smudges as it is extremely glossy.

The Yu Ace sports 5.45-inch HD+ display with 18:9 aspect ratio, which seems good at this price point.

The screen touch responsive offers vibrant colors and decent brightness levels. We will evaluate the smartphone's display response in direct sunlight in our comprehensive review.

Camera: 13 MP rear camera and 5MP at the front

On the imaging front, the YU Ace sports 13-megapixel primary camera on the rear and a 5-megapixel front shooter for selfies.

We tested both the cameras for a brief period and found that the shots showed decent detailing on the 5.45-inch screen in good lighting. We will evaluate this entry-level handset's complete camera performance in the coming week during our detailed camera review of YU Ace.

Processor and RAM: MediaTek MTK 6739 SoC coupled with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage

The smartphone is powered by quad-core MediaTek MTK 6739 SoC paired with 2GB RAM and 16GB storage, which is expandable up to 128GB via microSD card.

While Xioami Redmi 5A is backed by Qualcomm Snapdragon chipset and comes in 2GB+16GB (RAM-ROM) and 3GB+32GB (RAM-ROM) variants at Rs. 5,999 and Rs. 6,999 respectively.

During my short span with the smartphone i did not face any delay while opening applications and navigating through the user interface, however, we will give our final verdict after reviewing the handset.

Battery, Sofware, and Connectivity

The new smartphone is backed by a removable 4,000mAh battery and runs near-stock Android 8.1 Oreo out-of-the-box, which is a plus point. The company also assures that the smartphone will get Android 9 Pie in November this year.

YU Ace also has dual-SIM connectivity. (GSM and GSM) You can use two Nano-SIM cards at the same time.

On the connectivity front, it has Wi-Fi, GPS, Bluetooth, USB OTG, Micro-USB, 4G on both SIM cards.

Verdict

The YU Ace seems a good budget smartphone with loaded features like Face Unlock, Fingerprint sensor, and with a massive big 4,000mAh battery unit. But we should not forget that there are so many brands in the affordable segment that this smartphone has to compete with.

We didn't face any major issue with the smartphone in our brief usage. But i still want you to wait for some more time because we will evaluate the performance in everyday usage to give you a detailed overview of the new product. Stay tuned on Gizbot.com