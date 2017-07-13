Moto E4 Plus and Moto E4 First Impressions: More secure and feature rich budget Moto E handsets

Design: First metal clad Moto E handsets with iconic Moto Design

The fourth generation Moto E handsets are a definite step up in terms of design. These are the first Moto E devices that sport a metal build that makes them quite sturdy. However its direct competitor Nokia 3 feels a bit more robust and dense in hands.

The fourth generation Moto E handsets take design cues from the mid-range flagships- Moto Z handsets. Both feature the iconic Moto design that includes a big circular camera module, rounded edges and curved rear panels that make them fit snuggly in your palm. Both the handsets are quite fit for one-hand use.

The volume rockers and power button are placed on the right side. The 3.5mm headphone jack is positioned on top and the microUSB charging port rests at bottom along with a microphone. Moto E4 Plus also gets a mono speaker at bottom whereas Moto E4 sports the same mono speaker unit at the rear panel.

The most significant design change is the addition of fingerprint scanner to make the devices more secure. Both the smartphones sport a biometric sensor placed at the bottom of the display that also doubles up as a navigation button.

The scanner can be customized to perform a number of useful operations. You can swipe left on the fingerprint sensor to go back. Swiping right opens up the multitasking panel and a tap will take you back to home screen. The whole ideas is to offer more real estate on the display by eliminating the on-screen buttons, which seems quite thoughtful and workable.