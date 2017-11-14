Moto X4 First Impression: Moto eyes for sub 25K dominance!

Lenovo's Moto mobility is a revenue-generating parallel to the technology brand. Its latest offering is the Moto X4 which comes at a humble price of Rs. 20,999 for 3GB and 32 GB variant and for Rs. 22,999 for 4GB and 64GB variant.

The smartphone houses several appealing features which will attract consumers who are looking for a sub 25k smartphone with killer specifications and a great camera.

Let's go ahead with the first impression of the smartphone and try to explore its most talked about features.

Specifications: Killer in every sense

The Moto X4 houses a 5.2-inch FHD LTPS IPS LCD display, which has a resolution of 1080x1920 pixels. The display has an aspect ratio of 16:9. The pixel density of the display id 424 ppi which s quite rich. The smartphone runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor which is clocked to 2.2 GHz Octa-core CPU and 650 MHz Adreno 508 GPU.

The device has a dual rear camera setup which is a key highlight feature of the device among other features such as water resistance and Bluetooth 5.0 with support for up to 4 Bluetooth devices to be connected to the smartphone simultaneously.

The dual rear camera setup is comprised of a 12MP standard camera along with an 8MP wide-angle lens which captures pictures with a field of view of 120 degrees.

The device runs Android Nougat 7.1 and Moto promises to offer the update to Android Oreo. Users also get a 3000 mAh battery backup with fast charging support via USB Type C port. Moto claims that the smartphone gets a charge in 15 minutes that lasts up to 6 hours.

Design: Shiny front and rear panel! The design of the Moto X4 is simply outstanding. It has volume rockers and power button on the right side edge while the USB port and 3.5 mm audio jack is on the base edge. The front panel has a screen to body ratio of approximately 68 percent which is not too impressive considering the fact that every other smartphone brand is emphasizing on reducing bezel. However, Moto X4 has reversed the scenario in its favor. The all glossy front and rear panel offer astonishing looks and the rear camera setup adds up to its beauty. The dual cameras along with flash fit into a dial that itself is quite appealing to gaze at. The Moto branding rests right below the camera dial. The front panel has a home button which doubles up as a fingerprint sensor. The design of the device is certainly one of the most eye-catchy features this smartphone boasts. The smartphone is also water resistant and has an ip68 certification. This means you can wash the smartphone if it gets too dirty. You can also keep it dipped in water for sometime to boast off among your friends. Camera: Dual camera setup with a great camera UI! The Moto X4 has a 12MP+8MP rear camera setup and the pictures clicked by the camera are well lit and optimally saturated. Low light performance of the rear camera is also great. The smartphone has a dual tone flash for taking pictures in the dark. The dual rear camera setup has a wide angle lens accompanied by a standard lens. While the standard lens is great for day to day use. The wide-angle lens offers a whole new perspective and makes for a great setup for smartphone landscape photography. The picture quality is quite appealing while the video recording prowess of the camera is also competitive. It can record 4K videos at 30 frames per second and 1080 p videos at up to 60 frames per second. The device has a 16MP front camera setup. The front camera captures pictures with more than decent amount of details. Even in low and dim lit ambiance the front camera offers a great picture quality. The front camera also gets a front-facing flash. The user interface of the camera is also packed with several filters and color enhancement and reduction features. Performance and hardware: Snapdragon 630! The device gets an octa-core Qualcomm Snapdragon 630 processor coupled with 4GB and 3GB of RAM. The specifications are enough to expect that the smartphone will offer smooth multitasking capabilities. It may be expected from the X4 that it can pull through some intense games since previous Moto models in the price segment are no less of performers and are mostly gaming oriented. The device uses USB Type C port for fast charging and physical connections. It has a 3.5 mm audio jack on the base edge. It also boasts a fingerprint sensor which is very quick and performs without any delay. Conclusion: Moto exploring its limits! Moto already has a huge fan base and a fairly well- established market in India compared to its competition. A water-proof smartphone for a subtle price will certainly attract consumers. The design clubbed with a great camera setup will lure in photography fanatics as well. What is new from Moto's end is the introduction of a smartphone in a price segment that is mostly occupied by Chinese smartphone manufacturers including Oppo and Vivo. There is no reason for Moto X4 to witness a slow sale.