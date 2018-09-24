Nokia 5.1 Plus initial impression: Stylish design with a superior build quality

Design of the Nokia 5.1 Plus

The Nokia 5.1 Plus has a premium glass sandwich design with rounded corners to offer a superior in-hand feel. The phone has a 5.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a cutout for the notch to house the earpiece, selfie camera and other sensors.

The USP of the Nokia 5.1 Plus is the design, and the phone does look premium from every aspect, except for the display. The smartphone has a 720p IPS LCD screen, and one can easily, and the display does look pixelated compared to the other smartphones at this price range.

Performance of the Nokia 5.1 Plus

The Nokia 5.1 Plus is running on the MediaTek Helio P60 Octa-core SoC with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.

We did not face any lag on the Nokia 5.1 Plus, as the Helio P60 is a highly capable processor (performance can be compared to the Snapdragon 660 SoC). We tried to run some games, and we did not face any issue. The smartphone also runs on stock Android (Android 8.1 Oreo) under the Android One programme to offer a seamless software update experience. The smartphone is also speculated to receive Android 9 Pie update by the end of 2019.

Camera

The Nokia 5.1 Plus has a dual camera setup with a 13 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera to offer bokeh effect. The smartphone also has an 8 MP selfie camera. Both cameras offer features like 1080p video recording, Bokeh effect and HDR support.

Conclusion

The initial impression of the Nokia 5.1 Plus is very promising. The phone has a premium design, stock Android OS with almost latest OS with a promised update to Android 9 Pie, dual LTE or VoLTE and more. Stay tuned for the full review of the Nokia 5.1 Plus to get more insights into actual performance, battery life, camera capability etc. This smartphone will be competing against the likes of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Realme 2 pro, Redmi Note 5 and other mid-tier smartphones.