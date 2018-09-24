Nokia 5.1 Plus initial impression: Stylish design with a superior build quality

Related Articles
- Nokia 7.1 Plus 360-degree renders leak prior to October 4 launch
-
- HMD Global to announce a new Nokia smartphone on October 4; Nokia 7.1 Plus expected
- Nokia 7 Plus Android Pie Beta receives Digital Wellbeing app
- Nokia 7.1 Plus render leaks: Dual rear cameras, waterdrop notch and more
- Nokia 5.1 Plus to be launched in India on September 24 via Flipkart
- Nokia teases the launch of a gaming smartphone in India: An Android N-Gage?
The Nokia 5.1 Plus is the newest offering from HMD Global with a premium design. The smartphone is available in India exclusively on Amazon for Rs 10,999. At this price tag, the Nokia 5.1 Plus is one of the best-looking smartphones available in India under Rs 15,000 price tag. Here is the first impression of the Nokia 5.1 Plus.
The Nokia 5.1 Plus does look similar to the Nokia 6.1 Plus regarding looks and design. The phone has a premium all-glass design, which makes it look like a premium smartphone. Do note that the Nokia 5.1 Plus also has a USB type C port, offering fast 10W charging with high-speed data transfer.
Design of the Nokia 5.1 Plus
The Nokia 5.1 Plus has a premium glass sandwich design with rounded corners to offer a superior in-hand feel. The phone has a 5.8-inch HD+ IPS LCD screen with a cutout for the notch to house the earpiece, selfie camera and other sensors.
The USP of the Nokia 5.1 Plus is the design, and the phone does look premium from every aspect, except for the display. The smartphone has a 720p IPS LCD screen, and one can easily, and the display does look pixelated compared to the other smartphones at this price range.
Performance of the Nokia 5.1 Plus
The Nokia 5.1 Plus is running on the MediaTek Helio P60 Octa-core SoC with 3 GB RAM and 32 GB internal storage with a micro SD card slot for additional storage expansion.
We did not face any lag on the Nokia 5.1 Plus, as the Helio P60 is a highly capable processor (performance can be compared to the Snapdragon 660 SoC). We tried to run some games, and we did not face any issue. The smartphone also runs on stock Android (Android 8.1 Oreo) under the Android One programme to offer a seamless software update experience. The smartphone is also speculated to receive Android 9 Pie update by the end of 2019.
Camera
The Nokia 5.1 Plus has a dual camera setup with a 13 MP primary camera and a 5 MP depth camera to offer bokeh effect. The smartphone also has an 8 MP selfie camera. Both cameras offer features like 1080p video recording, Bokeh effect and HDR support.
Conclusion
The initial impression of the Nokia 5.1 Plus is very promising. The phone has a premium design, stock Android OS with almost latest OS with a promised update to Android 9 Pie, dual LTE or VoLTE and more. Stay tuned for the full review of the Nokia 5.1 Plus to get more insights into actual performance, battery life, camera capability etc. This smartphone will be competing against the likes of the Asus ZenFone Max Pro M1, Realme 2 pro, Redmi Note 5 and other mid-tier smartphones.