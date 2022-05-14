Nokia C01 Plus Review- Dependable Entry-Level Smartphone For Basic Use

Nokia C01 Plus Design- Sturdy But Dated

Despite the entry-level price, the C01 Plus feels sturdy and scores well on durability. The budget handset easily meets the demands of everyday life, thanks to its sturdy polycarbonate body with an inner metal alloy chassis. This budget phone can definitely take a beating, which is exactly what any handset should do regardless of its price.

However, don't expect much in the looks department. The front fascia feels very dated as if we are testing a phone from 2015. The display is surrounded by thick bezels on all sides, and the device comes with the dated microUSB charging port. On the contrary, the hardware buttons offer good tactile feedback and the handset also offers the good old 3.5mm audio jack positioned on the top.

Good Ergonomics With A Focus On Practicality

The minimal looking textured back panel is removable and gives you access to dual-SIM card slots, a memory card and a removable battery cell. As far as the ergonomics are concerned, the C01 Plus is extremely handy and one-hand friendly. The phone weighs just 157 grams and perfectly fits in the palm. This form-factor will appeal to elderly family members for basic use.

The Nokia C01 Plus focuses more on functionality and performance than looks, which is not surprising for an entry-level handset.

Nokia C01 Plus Display- As Basic As It Gets

If there's anything that feels more dated than the phone's design, it has to be the display. The C01 Plus features a 5.45-inch HD+ screen (720 X 1440p resolution) that's purpose is to serve the basics of a touchscreen phone such as UI navigation, texting, media browsing, social media apps and video playback. And the screen does this wonderfully. In fact, the color reproduction is admirable for a phone priced this low.

Mostly Suitable For Indoor Use

You will enjoy watching videos and playing non-demanding games on the handset as long as you are using the handset indoors. Nokia hasn't mentioned the screen type, but based on the output, it seems like an IPS LCD panel without a layer of protection, which should be a dealbreaker. We would recommend using the handset with a third-party screen protector; however, it would affect the touch response to some extent as the tactile feedback is already a bit average.

Nokia C01 Plus As A Daily Driver

Rest assured that your elder family member will not feel annoyed if you give them this device. The Nokia C01 Plus can handle the most basic phone tasks without any major performance issues. Your parents will feel at home while calling or texting on WhatsApp. Facebook runs just fine and the handset beautifully handles YouTube, devotional and news applications. The speaker output is decent and you can also use the good old 3.5mm wired earphones.

Feels Sluggish With Heavy Tasks

But since the Nokia C01 Plus isn't heavy-duty, it might feel sluggish at times with application loading and switching during multitasking. You have to be a bit patient with this entry-level handset, the reason being the Unisoc SC9863A CPU. The octa-core SoC (8 ARM Cortex-A55 cores) can only handle basic processing and is supported by 2GB RAM that ensures a decent multitasking experience justifying the phone's price.

Android 11 (Go Edition) With Bloatware

Unlike Xiaomi or Realme handsets, the software on the Nokia C01 Plus feels more user-friendly and intuitive. The handset runs the Android 11 Go edition, which feels less cluttered as compared to MIUI and Realme UI and is very easy to understand. The phone ships with a high number of bloatware (pre-installed apps) but thankfully, you can easily uninstall them from the 'App info' section in the settings menu.

Nokia is promising regular security updates for at least two years; however, there's no mention of the software update. We might or might not see the Nokia C01 Plus upgrading to the Android 12, which is a big letdown.

Capture Memories Without Much Detailing

The entry-level handset features a 5MP autofocus rear camera and a 2MP front-facing camera for selfies and video calling. The front camera supports HDR, beautify mode and even gets a dedicated flashlight. The rear camera can record 1080p 30fps videos and can click software-enabled portraits. Sadly, the output is below average and largely disappointing. If you are clicking outdoors, the budget device can help you capture memories but don't expect detailing or vibrant colors.

Nokia C01 Plus Battery Life & Connectivity

The handset can last one full day and slightly longer if you use your device moderately. Video streaming and long music playback sessions take a toll on the handset's removable 3,000mAh battery cell. Nokia ships a 5W charger in the box, which takes about 2hrs to refuel the battery from flat to 100%. A 5W charger in 2022 is just a disappointment even for an entry-level device.

As far as the connectivity is concerned, the Nokia C01 supports dual SIM (4G + 4G Nano), Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi- 802.11 b/g/n, and comes with GPS/AGPS and FM radio that only works with a headset.

Verdict

The Noki C01 Plus is mostly suitable for first-time smartphone buyers, elderly family members, or as a secondary phone for basic connectivity and storage requirements. It isn't built for millennials or even college students as the entry-level device won't meet their use case. This phone can be used for communication and for basic entertainment, and it does both well. If you have a strict budget of Rs. 6,500, the C01 Plus is worth considering.

It is also worth mentioning that Nokia is promising 1-year replacement guarantee with the handset, which will cover manufacturing defects or any software-centric issues that break your device beyond repair.