Okwu Sigma and Yu Fly first impression: Great on the looks, budget friendly smartphones!

Okwu is newly founded smartphone brand in India. It has already introduced the Okwu Pi and Omicron mobile phone in India a few months back and the brand has brought in two new devices today that have their own strong suites to attract consumers.
The Okwu Sigma and Yu Fly are two new smartphones that, like their elder cousins have been priced quite humbly. The most striking feature of the devices are the graceful looks that they carry. Okwu Sigma comes for Rs. 8,200 whereas the Yu Fly comes for Rs. 9,699 in the country.
So, let's go ahead with the first-hand impression of these smartphones and find out how they actually fare in a competitive yet sustainable market.
Specifications: Not a game changer!
Okwu Sigma
Okwu Sigma has a 5-inch HD IPS LCD display. It is powered by 1.3GHz MediaTek MT6737 quad-core processor coupled with 2GB of RAM. The internal storage of the device is 16GB whereas, microSD card support allows memory expansion to up to 64GB.
The rear camera on the smartphone is 13MP snapper while the front camera is a 5MP clicker. The device runs Android Nougat 7.0 and it has a battery of 2,450 mAh.
Okwu Yu Fly
Okwu Yu Fly, on the other hand, is the more expensive smartphone from the brand with better specifications. It has a 5.7-inch 1080p Full HD display. The device is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 615 octa-core processor clocked to 1.5GHz and like the Sigma, Yu Fly boasts 2GB of RAM. It has the same 16GB of internal storage with microSD card support to increase the storage to 64GB.
The device has 13MP rear camera coupled with an 8MP front camera. The smartphone runs Android Marshmallow and has a battery with a capacity of 3,050mAH.
Design: Metallic luster!
Okwu Sigma
Okwu Sigma has a rather simple design. The 5-inch display of the device gives it a perfect fit for single hand use. The Front panel of the smartphone boasts the front camera along with the sensors on the top while the touch capacitive button acquires the base of the panel. The rear panel, on the other hand, has the rear camera along with LED flash on the left-hand corner and most of the rear panel is rather blank. The branding is right in the center of the rear panel which itself is quite pleasant to the eyes.
Power toggle and volume rockers are on the right side edge of the smartphone whereas, the 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB 2.0 port are on the top edge. The speaker grill acquires one-third of the bottom edge of the smartphone. The antenna bands run along the top and bottom edges. The device convenient to handle even with single hand and feels good in hands.
Okwu Yu Fly
Okwu Yu Fly has a large display of 5.7-inches. This gives the smartphone broad and clumsy form factor. It cannot be operated with a single hand at all. The volume rockers are placed at the left side edge while the power toggle is on the right which rather makes it difficult to easily access both the functions.
The front panel is occupied by the large size display and it seems that the screen runs into the side edges, which it clearly does not. However, it does account for an addition to the aesthetics of the device.
The rear panel houses the primary camera while the fingerprint sensor is placed in the center and is easy to reach for. The 3.5 mm audio jack along with micro USB 2.0 port is placed at the bottom edge which also houses a small slot for the speaker.
Yu Fly is light in weight, it looks good and definitely feels great in hands. However, it is one darn phablet to operate with a single hand.
Camera: Yu Fly leads the way!
Okwu Sigma
Sigma has a 13MP rear camera with a single LED flash support. The rear camera is quite a bit of a snapper and during my brief interaction with the device, I felt that it is competitive enough. The details were not too solid and a natural tone to pictures was not a miss. The camera app, on the other hand, is not something Okwu would want to boast about. It is quite basic.
The front 5MP camera on the device also seems to be just usable. It has a quick focus, however underexposure and blown out highlights in the background are a couple of problems that I found to be persistent.
Okwu Yu Fly
Yu Fly also boasts a 13MP rear camera, however, the camera app is equipped with competing features and also offer several filters for users. The autofocus on the device, similar to Sigma, is pretty quick.
The big display also plays a key role in the composition of pictures. There is more to see and capture with the rear camera. It also seems that the rear camera uses a bit wider angle of view which I guess is nothing less than 100 degrees. However, this is just a speculation and more details about the camera will be discussed once I review the handset.
The front camera on Yu Fly is equally satisfying as the rear camera. Given the fact Yu Fly is a sun 10K device the camera it boasts is quite competitive.
Display: FHD under Rs. 10,000
Okwu Sigma
Sigma has an ordinary display and seems to suffer from a deprived quality which is commonly a problem in the smartphones that retail in the price segment. The display is certainly over saturated which kills the natural tone of the content.
Okwu Yu Fly
Yu Fly, on the other hand, has a Full HD display and it is quite commendable of the brand to go ahead with the selection of the display. It is certainly pleasant to look at and is ahead of most of its competition in the price segment. However, we already have devices in the market that do not boast an FHD display but certainly have a well optimized screen. We have seen it on the Micromax Canvas Infinity and Nubia's M2 Play is no too behind it either. It would be great to see how the display of the smartphone performs when compared to competition.
Operating system and UI: Marshmallow on Yu Fly??
Okwu Sigma has the Android Nougat 7.0 and there and the UI is all stock version. There is nothing bad about having a stock Android version since it only boosts the performs and saves smartphones from dragging under the weight of a heavy UI.
Yu Fly on the other hand gets Android Marshmallow, this also comes as a mystery to me since the OS version is pure stock. Perhaps, the only possible explanation for the lack in upgrade is Okwu trying to make the price cut for its handset that already has a good camera and a FHD display.
Conclusion: Is Okwu a game changer from the sub-continent?
It is all too well when it comes to specifications of the smartphones and their performance. Especially, considering the fact that both the device are certainly challenging enough for their peer form the home ground. It's the Chinese competitors that might threaten the devices, however, that is something better left unsaid until I review the mobile phones thoroughly.
I am more interested in the technical innovation the devices bring. Well, there are no revolutionary features they boast, however, the selection of RAM capacities and processors got me all worked up. This may be an over-enthusiastic me talking but if the devices manage to perform at par with the competition in price segment that boast 3GB or more of RAM, we just might be looking at the inception of evolutionary handsets.
Having said that I would like to add up that if in the least, these smartphones fail to deliver what the brand promises, we could also be looking at another fail story.