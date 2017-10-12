Okwu Sigma and Yu Fly first impression: Great on the looks, budget friendly smartphones!

Design: Metallic luster!

Okwu Sigma

Okwu Sigma has a rather simple design. The 5-inch display of the device gives it a perfect fit for single hand use. The Front panel of the smartphone boasts the front camera along with the sensors on the top while the touch capacitive button acquires the base of the panel. The rear panel, on the other hand, has the rear camera along with LED flash on the left-hand corner and most of the rear panel is rather blank. The branding is right in the center of the rear panel which itself is quite pleasant to the eyes.

Power toggle and volume rockers are on the right side edge of the smartphone whereas, the 3.5mm audio jack and micro USB 2.0 port are on the top edge. The speaker grill acquires one-third of the bottom edge of the smartphone. The antenna bands run along the top and bottom edges. The device convenient to handle even with single hand and feels good in hands.

Okwu Yu Fly

Okwu Yu Fly has a large display of 5.7-inches. This gives the smartphone broad and clumsy form factor. It cannot be operated with a single hand at all. The volume rockers are placed at the left side edge while the power toggle is on the right which rather makes it difficult to easily access both the functions.

The front panel is occupied by the large size display and it seems that the screen runs into the side edges, which it clearly does not. However, it does account for an addition to the aesthetics of the device.

The rear panel houses the primary camera while the fingerprint sensor is placed in the center and is easy to reach for. The 3.5 mm audio jack along with micro USB 2.0 port is placed at the bottom edge which also houses a small slot for the speaker.

Yu Fly is light in weight, it looks good and definitely feels great in hands. However, it is one darn phablet to operate with a single hand.