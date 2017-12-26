OnePlus 5T review: It’s the display that will do all the talking

Design

OnePlus 5T packs a 6.01-inch display that occupies most of the front of the smartphone and this is a trend that the manufacturers are following this year. Due to the presence of such a bezel-less display, the fingerprint sensor has been moved to the rear of the smartphone. And, of course there is no home button at the front as seen on its predecessor. The 6.01-inch display of the OnePlus 5T features an aspect ratio of 18:9 and everything in the OxygenOS scales well to this aspect ratio.

Moving to the rear panel of the OnePlus 5T, the smartphone comes with a dual camera setup that we have already seen on its predecessor. There are two lenses - a 16MP primary sensor and a 20MP secondary sensor positioned at the top left of the rear panel. The company has made a minor change in the camera department by replacing the telephone lens with a sensor that will use groups of four pixels in order to capture more light and render better low light conditions.

Besides these differences, the design of the OnePlus 5T is similar to that of the OnePlus 5. There is an identical aluminum alloy shell, same placement of antenna lines, similar power and volume rockers, and a notification switch called Alert Slider at the left edge to choose between Ring, Silent, and Do Not Disturb. The only difference is that the body is a little bigger due to the larger display.

While most companies are moving away from the conventional headphone jack in favor of the USB Type-C port, OnePlus has managed to give the consumers what they actually need. The company has incorporated both a USB Type-C and 3.5mm audio jack on the device.