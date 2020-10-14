OnePlus 8T 5G First Impressions: Alternative To OnePlus 8 Pro?

Price And Features

The 5G-enabled OnePlus 8T 5G has been launched in two variants- 8GB + 128GB at Rs. 42,999, and 12GB + 256GB at Rs. 45,999. The smartphone will be available for early access at 12 am on 16 October for Amazon Prime members on Amazon.in and OnePlus Red Cable Club members on oneplus.in and OnePlus Store app. OnePlus will host ‘Open sales' for the OnePlus 8T 5G on 17 October across Amazon.in, oneplus.in, OnePlus Store App, OnePlus exclusive offline stores and partner outlets.

The OnePlus 8T 5G brings a revamped design and flaunts a 120Hz fluid AMOLED display. The new device boasts a 48MP quad-lens camera system and is the first OnePlus phone to draw power from the industry-leading 65W fast-charging technology developed by Oppo. The OnePlus 8T comes running on the latest Oxygen OS based on Android 11 and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset.

We have been testing the 12GB variant of the OnePlus 8T for over two days and want to share our experience of the new OnePlus flagship phone.

Design- New Design Language With Redesigned Camera Setup

Like the last year's OnePlus 7T, the OnePlus 8T also marks a design shift from its parent's series. The OnePlus 8T's design feels like a mix of Samsung Galaxy S20-series phones and the OnePlus devices, the mid-range OnePlus Nord in particular. The phone maintains a premium feel and good ergonomics. The front of the device is occupied by an edge-to-edge flat OLED screen with a punch hole on the top left corner for the selfie camera. The frosted glass back panel has the newly designed camera module that takes inspiration from Samsung phones.

Unlike the OnePlus 8-series' centre-mounted camera setup, the camera module on the 8T sits on the top-left side. OnePlus mentions that the new placement frees up space, giving the OnePlus 8T 5G more efficient thermal performance and stronger network connections due to improved antennae placement. The OnePlus 8T has been launched in two color variants- Aquamarine Green and Lunar Silver. We are testing the green color variant and it looks striking.

Fluid 120Hz AMOLED Display With Impressive Brightness Levels

Similar to the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8T 5G also flaunts a 6.55-inch AMOLED display with FHD+ (2400 x 1080 pixels) resolution delivering 402 PPI. However, the new device has a flat-screen with a bumped up refresh rate-120Hz, making the panel more fluid and responsive. The screen supports sRGB and Display P3 color gamut standards and reminds us of the OnePlus 8 Pro's screen because of its true-to-life colors. The AMOLED screen also gets very bright and has a claimed peak brightness level of 1,100 nits.

In short, the 8T's display sits right in the middle of the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro's screens. It has the resolution and size of the OnePlus 8's display and the refresh rate and color accuracy of the OnePlus 8 Pro's QHD+ display.

OnePlus 8T 5G Unboxing Video

Quad-Camera Setup (48MP + 16MP + 5MP + 2MP)

I am slightly disappointed here. Similar to the OnePlus 7T and the OnePlus 8, the OnePlus 8T 5G also uses the 48MP Sony IMX586 sensor. The OIS-enabled sensor has 0.8µm pixel-size and an aperture of f/1.7. It's not a bad sensor but the brand should have at least offered the newer Sony IMX689 sensor (OnePlus 8 Pro) which has a bigger sensor size to let in more light. The primary sensor is aided by a 16MP Sony IMX481 wide-angle sensor with a wide 123° field-of-view. The third lens in the configuration is a 5MP macro lens with 3cm focal length. OnePlus has also added a fourth sensor which is essentially a 2MP monochrome lens.

The camera can record 4K video at 30/60 fps, 1080p video at 30/60 fps and Super Slow Motion: 720p video at 480 fps, 1080p video at 240 fps. There's no 8K video support, which shouldn't bother you much. For selfies, the OnePlus 8T uses a 16MP Sony IMX471 sensor. It's a fixed-focus lens with a narrow f/2.4 aperture and only EIS support. In short, don't expect the OnePlus 8T to be a remarkable selfie device.

In our limited time, we found the camera to be offering crisp daylight shots, impressive macros and decent portraits. We will soon share camera samples and more details on the camera performance.

Hardware And Software- SD865 + 8GB/12GB RAM

The OnePlus 8T 5G feels blazing fast, thanks to the powerful innards, fluid 120Hz screen and good software optimization. The new handset gets the standard Snapdragon 865 chip aided by 8GB/12GB LPDDR4X RAM and 128 GB / 256 GB UFS 3.1 storage. The phone runs on the latest OxygenOS based on Android 11 which brings a new visual design, new animations and some much-desired features such as an easily accessible system-wide Dark mode, new Game Space, Ambient Display with new clock styles, etc.

The new UI feels familiar yet noticeably different. It's cleaner than the previous iteration and seems to be working wonderfully on the new device. I haven't faced any lags or app crashes or bugs so far but it's too early to give a verdict on the software performance. We are testing the 12GB variant of the OnePlus 8T and will soon bring you our compressive review of the device.

Battery And Connectivity- 4,500mAh Cell With 65W Fast-Charging Support

While Apple is ditching the basic accessories from its latest iPhones' models, Android manufacturers are hard-pressed to offer you crazy fast charging bricks with every new model. Similar to the Oppo Reno 4 Pro and the Realme 7 Pro, the OnePlus 8T also ships with a 65W fast-charger in the box. OnePlus calls it ‘Warp Charge 65' and it managed to refuel the device from flat to 100% in about 40 minutes. The new charging brick has a Type-C port and OnePlus mentions that it can also recharge other handsets with up to 45W fast-charging speeds.

As far as battery life is concerned, I am quite impressed with the battery optimization on the new OnePlus 8T. The phone's modest 4,500mAh cell holds pretty well even when the screen is set to run at 120Hz refresh rate. The handset can last for a little less than a full day with moderate to heavy usage.

The OnePlus 8T is a 5G-enabled (dual-mode NSA + SA 5G) smartphone with dual-SIM card support. You get the latest Bluetooth 5.1 (aptX & aptX HD & LDAC & AAC codec support), NFC and Wi-Fi 6 (2.4G/5G) standards. As it goes with OnePlus devices, the new phone does not offer microSD card support. The company ships the device with a Type-C to Type-C cable and there are no earphones in the packaging.

Should You Buy The OnePlus 8T?

The OnePlus 8T 5G fills the gap between the OnePlus 8 and the OnePlus 8 Pro. The new phone brings some noteworthy upgrades that make it a well-rounded OnePlus flagship and a sensible alternative to the OnePlus 8 Pro. You get a better and responsive AMOLED display (compared to the OnePlus 8), best-in-class 65W fast-charging support, latest Oxygen OS out-of-the-box, 5G connectivity, and a design that feels fresh and distinctive. We will spend some more time with the OnePlus 8T to evaluate its camera, processing and software performance.