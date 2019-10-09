Just In
Oppo A9 2020 Review: Good Looking Smartphone With Old Processor
Oppo has launched many mid-range smartphones lately -- Oppo F11 and Oppo K3 to name a few. The company has now launched the Oppo A9 2020 for the Indian market. The new device comes in two variants -- 4GB/8GB RAM and 128GB internal storage. It is priced at Rs. 16,990 and Rs. 19,990 respectively.
The newly launched Oppo A9 2020 is backed by a massive 5,000 mAh battery and runs on Qualcomm Snapdragon 665 processor. The device is available in Marine Green and Space Purple. So we got a chance to try our hands-on the Oppo A9 2020, and this is what we think about this smartphone.
- Good looking design
- Huge display
- Good battery backup
- Bit bulky
- No fast charging
Oppo A9 2020: Quad-Rear Camera Setup
The most impressive thing about this smartphone is its looks. The Oppo A9 2020 features a gradient finish on the back panel, similar to the Reno 2. However, it is very prone to fingerprint smudges. Also, there is a vertically aligned camera set up along with a Led Flashlight at the back. You'll also get a fingerprint sensor at the center, which works well. Also, there's an OPPO branding at the bottom of the back panel.
Talking about the ports, then you'll get a power button on the right, while the volume rocker, dedicated SIM card, and Micro SD slots are placed on the left side of the device. The device has an audio jack and USB Type-C port along with a speaker grill at the bottom.
Overall the smartphone seems quite premium and looks good in the hand. However, the device is a bit heavy, and you cannot operate it single-handedly.
On the display front, the Oppo A9 2020 features a 6.5-inch waterdrop display with Gorilla Glass 3+ protection. There is no bezel at the front. - The display comes with a huge screen that consumes most of the real estate. Overall, you get an 89 percent screen-to-body ratio, which seems quite good. The display offers excellent viewing angles and brightness levels. Also, the display is good enough for watching OTT platforms and playing games.
Besides, there's a face unlock feature, which we found out to be pretty quick. The smartphone also comes with Night Shield, which means you can reduce blue light, and trust me it is very useful if you are going through your social media feed during late hours or reading something.
Oppo A9 2020: Software And Benchmark
Oppo A9 2020: Hardware, Battery, And Connectivity
Oppo A9 2020: Should You Buy?
