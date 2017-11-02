Oppo F5 first impression: Minimalist bezel achieved!

Oppo F5 with AI selfie camera is priced at Rs.19,990 [First Impressions]

Oppo is trying to grab consumers' attention in India while trying to keep up with international standards of innovation. The brand tries to offer its consumers an affordable alternative to some of the most premium devices available.

Oppo F5 comes right after Samsung and Apple's bezel-less devices and it undoubtedly has a great design. Consumers can get their hands on the F5 for Rs. 19,990 in India. A 6GB RAM 64GB ROM variant of the device is also available for Rs. 24,990. We will try to find out if the smartphone is worth spending the amount and how well is it optimized given its specifications.

Specifications: Competing enough! The Oppo F5 comes with a striking 6-inch display which has a resolution of 1080 x 2160 pixels and it boasts a pixel density of 402 ppi. The display of the device also has a protective covering of Corning Gorilla Glass 5. The smartphone is powered by octa-core MediaTek MT6763T processor which is clocked to 1.5Ghz. The device comes with 6GB of RAM for 64GB of internal storage variant and 4GB of RAM for 32 GB internal storage variant. The storage of the mobile phone is expandable to 256GB via microSD card support. Oppo F5 has a rear snapper with 16MP sensor and dual LED flash. The front camera comes with a 20MP sensor. The smartphone runs Android Nougat 7.1 along with the ColorOS 3.0 UI. The device is powered by a 3,200mAh battery and it has micro USB 2.0 port along with 3.5mm audio jack. Design: Minimalist bezel! Oppo F5 boasts an attractive design with a key feature of a 6-inch display. The front panel of the device boasts the secondary camera on top along with earpiece and ambient light sensor. Then comes the large display which extends almost through the entire length of the front panel of the smartphone. The home button, back button and multitasking buttons are all placed on a retractable tray on the display itself. The rear panel has a striking Oppo logo engraved in the center. The shiny antenna bands run along the top and bottom of the rear panel are in gold color as well. The camera lies on the top left corner of the rear panel along with the dual LED flash. The fingerprint sensor is also placed on the rear panel right above the Oppo marking. The power toggle is on the right side edge of the device whereas volume rockers are on the left edge. The speakers along with micro USB 2.0 port and 3.5 mm audio jack are at the bottom edge. The smartphone looks stunning with a near bezel less design. It is not too heavy in hands and given its contained girth fits quite well in palms. Single handed use is certainly not what Oppo is aiming for given the large display size the smartphone boasts. Camera: Well tuned snappers! The Oppo F5 has a 16MP rear camera and the pictures clicked by the camera are well lit and optimally saturated. Low light performance of the rear camera is also great. The smartphone has a dual tone flash for taking pictures in the dark. The device has a 20MP front camera setup. The front camera captures pictures with more than just decent amount of details. Even in low and dim lit ambiance, the front camera offers a great picture quality as compared to smartphones in the same price segment. Oppo has certainly introduced improvements to it as compared to its previous smartphones which are the Oppo F3 and its several variants. The rear camera is also capable of recording videos at 1080p at 30 fps. It was rather disappointing to see that Oppo has still not provided 4K video recording prowess to its latest smartphone. Performance and hardware: Nothing too complex! The device gets an octa-core MediaTek processor coupled with 6GB and 4GB of RAM. The specifications are enough to expect that the smartphone will offer smooth multitasking capabilities. It may be expected from the F5 that it can pull through some intense games since previous Oppo models have also performed well with MediaTek Soc onboard. The device uses micro USB 2.0 for charging and physical connections. It has a 3.5 mm audio jack on the base edge. It also boasts a fingerprint sensor which is very quick and performs without any delay.

Conclusion: Oppo's humble offering!

Oppo already has a huge fan base and a fairly well-established market in India compared to its competition. Oppo F5 sales will certainly be driven by its bezel-less display which makes it stand closer to premium smartphones in terms of design.

The camera of the Oppo F5 is well optimized and there is no reason why the consumers won't go for it. It certainly has several elements missing that premium smartphones offer but the neat camera app makes up for it.

So the ball is entirely in consumers' court and Oppo will try not to lose their attention. We will also provide an in-depth review of the smartphone soon. Stay tuned!