Oppo Find N Foldable Smartphone Review: An Impressive Attempt

Oppo Find N: Stunning, Unique Design

I have been using this smartphone for a week and took it out with me as well. I definitely have to say that the Oppo Find N grabbed the attention of all. It comes with a great design that looks stunning from any angle. When it is in the folded state, it is quite thick and only its rear panel that looks glittery under light or sun catches the attention. Also, the silver hinges add a nice touch to the design with the 'Designed for Find' inscription.

On unfolding the device to unleash the inner display, it gives a mini tab kind of a feel. While I expected it to feature a cringe at the other end of the hinge, it definitely took me by surprise with its smooth display. It looks like any other conventional smartphone display.

In terms of ports, the Oppo Find N comes with a power button at the right while the left has the volume rocker. When it is in the folded form, both these controls fall on the right as the hinges fall on the left. At the bottom, there are dual bottom-firing speakers and a USB Type-C port. Even the SIM card tray is at the bottom and we cannot find the headphone jack.

The Oppo Find N is quite compact and I believe that it is a good-looking option out there for those who want to shell out relatively lesser money on a foldable model. It is quite on the heavier side of the scale weighing 275 grams but the folding mechanism is good and there is a magnetic pull.

Oppo Find N Display Doesn’t Disappoint

It goes without saying that the Oppo Find N comes with two displays - a 5.49-inch external FHD+ AMOLED exterior display and a larger 7.1-inch FHD+ AMOLED inner display that pops in when it is unfolded. Both panels provide ample brightness and can reach up to 1,000 nits. With such high levels of brightness, viewing them outdoors under sunlight is not a tedious task.

The cover display has a limited refresh rate of 60Hz while the inner display can be tweaked to deliver up to 120Hz refresh rate, thereby making it ideal for gaming and video watching. The inner display is called Serene display and is backed by LTPO technology. With adaptive refresh rate, it can adjust the same automatically based on what is relayed at the moment on the screen. While I watched a few videos on YouTube from the browser and enjoyed a good movie-watching experience, I couldn't stream videos on Netflix due to the inability to download the app. I should say that watching videos and on the inner display of this Oppo foldable smartphone is great.

Oppo Find N Performance And Software

Oppo Find N is a flagship smartphone from the brand and uses the Snapdragon 888 processor to keep it powered up. Though I couldn't test the performance of the foldable smartphone completely as in other smartphone reviews due to the inability to download many apps, the flagship Qualcomm Snapdragon processor is known for its performance and it will not disappoint users with performance issues.

The Snapdragon 888 SoC works alongside LPDDR5 RAM of up to 12GB of RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 3.1 storage. With these hardware aspects, the foldable smartphone from Oppo is comfortable to manage the best graphics and FPS settings. The unique design of the smartphone dissipates heat efficiently and does not heat up to a great extent. I am sure users of this smartphone will find hardly any reason to complain about its performance.

When it comes to battery life, the Oppo Find N gets the power from a 4500mAh battery. There is support for 33W fast charging support that powers the battery up to 55% in just 30 minutes and up to 100% in 70 minutes, claims the company. Also, there is support for 15W fast wireless charging and 10W reverse charging. During my review, the Find N lasted for a full day on moderate usage. Also, it took just a little over an hour to charge it completely.

Given that foldable devices are meant for productivity, the Oppo offering in this segment comes with unique software features to get all tasks done quicker. It runs Android 11 topped with ColorOS v12, which offers a software experience similar to that of the Oppo Find X2.

There are some aces including split-window multitasking, which lets users seamlessly swipe down along the unseen crease to open dual apps sideways. When an app is open, pinching with five fingers inwards will open it in a windowed mode. Also, it is possible to drag the miniature version of the app on the home screen and open other apps on the top.

During my review, I could easily juggle between apps in both screens. While watching a video on YouTube on the inner display and closing the screen, the video transitions to the smaller screen seamlessly.

Oppo Find N Camera Doesn’t Disappoint

Oppo Find N comes with a set of five cameras on the whole. At the rear, there is a 50MP primary Sony IMX766 camera sensor accompanied by a 16MP Sony IMX481 UW sensor and a 13MP telephoto lens. For selfies, there is a 32MP Sony IMX615 sensors, one on the left corner of the inner display and one on at the center of the cover display.

During my review, I used the camera that captures ample details, colors, and sharpness during the daylight. The primary sensor captures objects well but the images look a little oversaturated at times with the AI filters turned off. The sensor captures impressive details under bright light conditions and brings true color tone to the images.

When it comes to the secondary ultra-wide angle lens, the results are not too impressive as the primary sensor. It produces sharp images and good colors and the results are not as sharp as those from the primary sensor. The telephoto lens does a pretty good job. Even the lowlight performance and shots captured with the night mode have a lot of details and not much grainy.

Should You Buy?

To summarize, the Oppo Find N is a valuable purchase in the Chinese market, where it is priced at 7699 Yuan (approx. Rs. 89,000). For this price, the smartphone comes with a compelling package such as impressive display, capable hardware, decent camera performance and battery life without any compromises. Once Oppo's foldable smartphone makes its way to the global markets soon, it will be a great device to purchase and will undercut the high-priced offerings out there from Samsung. However, I feel it cannot be a daily driver due to its bulky build.