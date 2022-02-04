Oppo Reno 7 Pro 5G First Impressions: The Good, The Bad, And The X-Factor

Exquisite Design

The Reno series is known for its unique and premium-looking smartphones. For the Reno7 Pro 5G, the company seems to have opted for a flat and sharp design and there are not many curved details on the device. What's more, it is lightweight and slim and features a polished metal frame. The Pro model weighs 180 grams and measures 7.45mm in thickness.

We have the Startrials Blue variant in for the review and it features a new gradient texture. As per the company, it shows something like a meteor shower across the night sky. Meanwhile, the process brings improved scratch and fingerprint resistance.

Hardware And Battery

The Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G ships with a 4500mAh battery with support for 65W fast charging tech. It is touted to fuel the battery up to 50% in just 15 mins and completely within 35 mins. Once you are accustomed to such fast charging speeds, you will not be ready to go back.

Furthermore, the Reno7 5G is the first smartphone in India to be powered by the all-new MediaTek Dimensity 1200 Max chipset. The 5G-enabled 5G SoC has one Cortex-A78 core clocked at 3GHz, three Cortex-A78 cores clocked at 3GHz respectively and four Cortex A55 cores at 2GHz.

The graphics performance is handled by the ARM G77 MC9 GPU. The SoC is paired with up to 12GB of RAM and up to 256GB of UFS 3.1 storage. Additionally, the handset also features RAM expansion technology, which introduces a virtual RAM (vRAM) to further enhance the handset's processing and multitasking performance. The Reno7 5G gets up to 5GB virtual RAM for a performance boost.

There are stereo speakers, an X-axis vibration motor and upgraded features. It comes with improved gaming performance and experience as well. There is pre-installed gaming assistant software as well. With the Pro Gamer mode, users can get the best performance though it is not a gaming smartphone.

Furthermore, there is Android 11 topped with ColorOS v12 that is loaded with useful apps and software and is quite appealing.

Feature-Rich Camera

The Reno7 5G comes equipped with triple-lens camera hardware comprising a 50MP Sony IMX766 primary camera, an 8MP ultra-wide lens, and a 2MP macro camera. Similar to the Pro variant, the Reno7 5G's camera also offers AI-enabled features such as Bokeh Flare Portrait Video, AI Highlight Video, Dual-Video mode, Movie mode, etc. These features can come in handy to shoot some creative videos with high-end DSLR camera-grade effects. At the front, there is a 32MP selfie camera sensor within the punch-hole cutout.

The Bad

The Reno7 Pro brings a different feel when held and might not feel much comfortable for those who hold it for long, especially for those who are used to phones with curved backs. Also, the back is slippery to some extent and snapping a case could make it feel better. Especially, one-handed use feels tough and a good case is important.

Furthermore, the device lacks an IP rating to prevent water damage to some extent, so it requires careful usage. Other misses include a microSD card slot for storage expansion and a 3.5mm headphone jack.

In terms of audio performance, the Reno7 Pro 5G comes with Dolby Atmos support and there is a stereo speaker setup.

While the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G comes with an AMOLED display with a 6.55-inch dimension, the one downside it has is the 90Hz refresh rate. It does not come with 120Hz refresh rate that many other smartphones in this price point have.

Should You Buy Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G?

The Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G is a good choice under Rs. 40,000, especially for those who are looking for a smartphone that has an eye-turning design and trending features. The feature-rich camera department, crazy fast charging support and powerful hardware performance make it a device worth considering.

We will spend more time reviewing the device and come up with a final verdict in the comprehensive review of the Oppo Reno7 Pro 5G.