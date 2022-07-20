Oppo Reno 8 5G Review: A Camera-Centric Flagship For Creators

The new Oppo Reno 8 5G comes with several premium features, especially with the cameras. The in-house MariSilicon X NPU on the phone could redefine this segment in terms of mobile photography. The new Oppo Reno 8 5G is priced at Rs. 29,999 and goes up against devices like the OnePlus Nord 2T. I've discussed the pros and cons of the new Oppo Reno 8 5G, helping you decide if this is the right phone for you.

Oppo Reno 8 5G Specifications

Display: 6.4-inch FHD AMOLED with 90Hz

Processor: MediaTek Dimensity 1300

RAM: 8GB expandable RAM

Memory: 128GB

Camera: 50MP triple cameras

Battery: 4,500 mAh with 80W SuperVOOC

OS: Color OS 12.1 with Android 12

Oppo Reno 8 5G Review: Aesthetic And Ergonomic Design

The new Oppo Reno 8 5G is a sleek smartphone with a minimalistic design. The unit reviewed here is the Shimmer Black variant and buyers can check out other color options as well. I also found that the phone is ideally built even for single-hand use. Up front, it comes with a dot-hole cutout on the left corner so it doesn't obstruct your viewing experience. But the phone smudges and dust would collect on it, which was my only complaint against the form factor.

Oppo Reno 8 5G Display Review: Smooth, Lag-Free

The new Oppo Reno 8 5G flaunts a 6.4-inch OLED display with an FHD resolution, a 90Hz refresh rate, DCI-P3, and 8-bit color depth. The display is smooth and is built for all kinds of activities like watching movies or playing games.

I played a couple of casual games on the Oppo Reno 8 5G and the haptics and overall experience with the phone were satisfactory. I also watched a couple of videos on the phone, and the immersive display enhances the overall experience.

Oppo Reno 8 5G Camera Review: Ultra-Clear Shots

The key highlight of the new Oppo Reno 8 5G is the camera. The smartphone flaunts a triple-camera setup at the rear with a 50MP Sony IMX766 sensor with OIS support. It also includes a wide-angle and a macro lens. Plus, there's a 32MP Sony selfie camera.

The Oppo Reno 8 5G also includes the MariSilicon X NPU that enhances night photography. For capturing photos or videos in dim-lit environments, the Oppo Reno 8 5G will have no hassle at all. I used the Night mode on the phone to capture a few photos, and it captured real, life-like images.

The night mode pictures don't even look like they've been shot in the dark! You additionally get features like 4K video support, which makes it ideal for influencers and content creators.

The selfie camera on the Oppo Reno 8 5G is also worth mentioning. I found the selfie camera to be pre-set with HDR and other features - which takes that seem too real to be true! If you want true, life-like selfies, you might have to change the settings a bit.

Overall, the cameras on the Oppo Reno 8 5G is the key highlight of the phone. If you're looking for a phone to shoot images or videos for both professional and personal tasks, this phone makes a good choice to consider. If you have the budget, you can even explore the Oppo Reno 8 Pro 5G, which offers even higher features.

Oppo Reno 8 5G Benchmark Review

Under the hood, the new Oppo Reno 8 5G draws power from the MediaTek Dimensity 1300 processor paired with 8GB RAM and 128GB default storage. This is a powerful chipset and is found on other trending devices like the OnePlus Nord 2T.

I ran a few benchmarks to check the performance of the Oppo Reno 8 5G. Firstly, I ran the Geekbench 5 test where the smartphone scored 648 in the single-core test and 2621 in the multi-core test. Additionally, I ran the 3D Mark test to determine the graphics performance of the new phone.

Here, the Oppo Reno 8 5G scored 4608 overall in terms of graphics performance. The benchmarks show that the Oppo Reno 8 5G is a capable smartphone that can handle almost all mobile tasks.

Oppo Reno 8 5G Performance Review: Minor Glitches And Lags

That said, the real-life performance of the Oppo Reno 8 5G is quite different. I found several glitches when I wanted to run a few apps, including gaming apps like Asphalt 9. This was a bit of a letdown, considering this a flagship smartphone.

That said, I found this issue only with gaming apps. When I ran the browser or social media app, there was no issue. Simply put, the Dimensity 1300 is designed for routine smartphone usage, but not for gaming. This seems to be the case even with the OnePlus Nord 2T that we reviewed earlier. So if you're looking for a phone to game, consider other options from brands like iQOO.

Oppo Reno 8 5G Battery: Fast And Powerful

The Oppo Reno 8 5G comes with a powerful 4,500 mAh battery paired with 80W SuperVOOC fast charging support. The battery can last an entire day on a single charge. What I liked more is the fast charging prowess of the device, which can fully charge the phone in just 30-40 minutes.

Oppo Reno 8 5G Verdict: Worth Considering

The new Oppo Reno 8 5G makes a good choice to consider, especially for its cameras. As I mentioned earlier, get the phone if you're looking to create images or videos. The phone isn't suited for gaming or CPU-intense apps. If you're looking for a phone in the sub-Rs. 30K segment, the Oppo Reno 8 5G is a good one to consider.