Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 review: Promising budget smartphone with dual-lens camera setup

Camera: Something different!

Panasonic Eluga Ray 500 has a 13MP+5MP dual rear camera setup. We have seen all sorts of dual rear camera ranging from monochrome enhancement to bokeh creator and with quality improvement prowess. However, what Eluga Ray 500 offers is a lot different. The smartphone has a normal 13MP camera that is just decent enough; on the other hand, it offers a wide angle rear camera that offers a whole new perception to pictures.

For those of our readers who are not too well versed with the capabilities of a wide angle camera here is a little extra information. A wide angle camera offers a wider field of view, which means that a wide angle lens allows you to look and capture more of the ambiance you are located in.

Wide angle cameras are great for capturing pictures in tight spaces and they are equally great for clicking landscape pictures. The wide angle lens offers a pleasant and new perception to photographers. Also, unlike portrait cameras the wide angle cameras do not have the issue of focus loss. That said, a wide-angle lens in this budget price-point by Panasonic is a welcome addition.

The picture quality of the 13MP camera requires little improvement; however, the wide angle camera is wide enough to offer unique perception with a decent quality. I was too occupied with the wide field of view and quality of pictures was not something that really concerned me.

Panasonic could certainly introduce updates to its camera app. The lack of filters is something that might not work in its favor. The 5MP selfie camera is just useable. It does offer a beauty mode but the missing filters are really a nudge here. In its favor, I would say the camera retains the natural tone and the pictures do not have a solid texture that gives it an artificial feel.