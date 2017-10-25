Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 review: Solid battery life and efficient Multitasking

Specifications: Ray 500’s elder sibling

Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 bears a price tag marked at Rs. 9,999 in India. It is a grand and a half costlier than the Eluga Ray 500 and the specifications of 700 quite boldly justify the price difference.

Eluga Ray 700 boasts a 5.5 inch IPS LCD display which has a resolution of 1080x 1980 pixels and a pixel density of 401 ppi. The aspect ratio of the display is the standard 16:9 and it is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3

The device is powered by an octa-core processor from MediaTek. The MediaTek MT6753 clocked to 1.3 GHz gives the smartphone an essential upgrade over handsets that boast a much cheaper MT6737. Coupled with 3GB of RAM, Eluga Ray tries not to disappoint consumers; however, when compared to a squad of well performing devices in the price segment Ray 700 seems to have left some room for improvement.

It houses a Mali T720 MP3 for advanced graphics rendering. Ray 700 has an internal storage of 32GB and supports memory expansion via microSD card to an extent of 256GB.

The device has a 13MP rear snapper supported by a dual LED flash. The camera has an aperture value of f/2.0. The front camera has a 13MP sensor as well with video recording prowess of 1080p.

It has a 3.5 mm audio jack and a MicroUSB2.0 port. The smartphone has a big battery unit of 5,000 mAh.

The specifications of Panasonic Eluga Ray 700 are as good as that of any other smartphone in the price segment. It certainly has a big battery and a performance promising camera duo which we will keep an eye out for.