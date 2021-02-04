Poco M3 First Impression: The Good, The Bad, And The X-Factor

The Poco M3 is the successor to the Poco M2 that debuted back in 2020. The new model brings over several new improvements and has pocket-friendly pricing as well. Speaking of which, the Poco M3's base model which is announced with 6GB RAM and 64GB storage can be purchased at Rs. 10,999.

You will need to shell out additional Rs. 1,000 for the top model with 128GB storage. The Poco M3 with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage can be bought for Rs. 11,999 in India. The color options introduced include Poco Yellow, Power Black, and Cool Blue. We at Gizbot have received the Poco M3 unit and in this article, we are sharing the good, the bad, and the X-factor of the unit. Take a look:

Poco M3: The Good

Snappy Mid-Range Qualcomm Processor

The Poco M3 has several good features and the mid-range Snapdragon 662 processor is one of them. Qualcomm has announced this processor specifically for the mid-tier Android smartphones back in the first half of 2020.

The chipset is based on an 11nm processor and has a clock speed of 2GHz; making it the fastest in its segment. The Poco M3 in our initial testing has shown a snappy performance. The processor on the handset is further paired up with Adreno 610 GPU that allows it to render high-end graphics smoothly.

We have received the 6GB RAM and 64GB storage configuration. The high-capacity RAM allows the handset to deliver a lag-free performance. At least, that's what our initial testing reveals. Multitasking was swift with multiple windows running in the background. Besides, the additional microSD card support allows handling the storage crunch issue

Premium Looking Design; Lightweight form Factor

The Poco M3 is one of the most handsome looking smartphones in the sub Rs. 15,000 segment. The device has a slim bezel profile at the front (except for the chin). While other brands are opting for the punch-hole selfie camera layout, Poco has stuck to the older waterdrop notch design.

However, the notch's size is small and hampers the visibility at a minimum. Moving to the rear, the company has used a polycarbonate material for the rear panel. But, the leatherette textured design along with the glossy rectangular camera module at the upper half is what steals the show.

The dual-tone finish not only makes the device appealing but also adds to the grip. Thanks to the textured pattern, the rear panel is resistant to fingerprints and smudges. The device is easy to operate with a single hand. You will, however, struggle a bit to use it entirely with a single hand.

Poco M3: The Bad

Dated Android 10 OS, Cluttered UI

The Poco M3 is launched with the older Android version, i.e, the Android 10 OS. The device has the MIUI 12 UI pre-installed. The UI is similar to what we have seen on Xiaomi smartphones.

It is a bit cluttered and there are several pre-loaded bloatware which if avoided would have allowed for a better user experience. It is worth mentioning that you will get a bunch of third-party apps to download while completing the device setup. If you don't skip this part, the third-party apps will be installed making the UI appear more cluttered.

FHD+ Screen Resolution But Standard 60Hz Refresh Rate

The Poco M3 has a tall 6.53-inch display panel that supports 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution and a 19:5:9 aspect ratio. While the panel supports higher screen resolution, the screen refresh rate is limited to 60Hz. Poco has earlier experimented with a higher refresh rate (both 90Hz and 120Hz) on its budget offerings. We would have appreciated a higher refresh rate on this budget offering as well.

Poco M3: The X-Factor

Mammoth 6,000mAh Battery With Fast Charging Support

The Poco M3's X-Factor is its humongous 6,000 mAh battery unit. The massive battery unit is capable of delivering a power backup of more than a day on a single charge. This backup can be vouched for basic to moderate usage.

While we haven't tested the battery to its full potential, the aforementioned backup is expected. The big battery setup is complemented by 18W fast charging support. The unit is likely to get a refuel in under an hour. However, we will be talking about the charging speeds in the comprehensive review.