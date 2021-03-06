Poco M3 Review: Got The Substance?

Poco M3 Review: Design And Display Performance

The Poco M3 is one of the most good-looking handsets in its segment. It's the leatherette textured back panel that grabs instant attention. However, don't let the looks deceive you. The panel is built out of plastic. The textured surface is good for added grip.

The device doesn't slip off easily from the palms. Besides, the wide glossy square camera module (covering the upper half) with the POCO branding adds to the appeal. Both the power and the volume keys are placed on the right panel.

The former integrates the fingerprint scanner for biometric authentication. The positioning of the keys is within reach. The fingerprint scanner is accurate and has fast unlocking speeds.

One trouble factor which is common amongst other tall smartphones as well is the unconformable one-hand usage. You will only be able to perform basic tasks with ease with a single hand.

Take making/answering calls or scrolling through an app or website. The Poco M3 bestows a 6.53-inch LCD which offers 1080 x 2340 pixels FHD+ resolution. The panel gets the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection against accidental scratches and drops.

We still recommend you use a screen guard to keep the display safe from external damages. But, the screen resolution is standard at 60Hz here. Poco has been amongst those brands that have used a higher refresh rate on its affordable offerings.

The display output isn't compromised to a huge extent with this refresh rate. The panel is vivid and the Widevine L1 certification is what will let you stream 1080p videos at OTT platforms like Netflix and Amazon Prime videos.

The brightness levels are optimum, and with 400 nits peak brightness, you wouldn't have any difficulties viewing content under direct sunlight.

Poco M3 Review: Hardware And Battery Performance

The Poco M3 makes use of the mid-range Snapdragon 662 processor. The octa-core processor is based on an 11nm process and has a 2GHz base frequency and is coupled with Adreno 610 GPU. It has delivered a lag-free experience while using it as a daily driver.

There were no delays in app launches or while switching between different apps. The device has been announced with up to 6GB RAM configuration.

There is a 4GB RAM model as well, but you can always go for the high-end variant to be sure of a lag-free performance with graphic-hungry apps/games or multitasking throughout.

The gaming experience has also been good. We played a handful of high-end games, and the power delivery by this device has been optimum. The storage capacity which you can choose from includes 64GB and 128GB. Consider going for the latter to avoid any storage crunch issue.

Besides, you can use an external microSD card as well to increase the storage capacity of the handset. One factor which we would like to highlight here is the heat up the issue. The device's temperature seems on the warmer side with continuous gaming.

This is also the case while charging. But, it isn't a major concern as the temperature differences aren't exponential. The battery powering the Poco M3 is a massive 6,000 mAh unit.

It is the biggest highlight of this handset which is further complemented by 18W fast charging support.

We have got close to one and a half-day of backup with the device being used moderately.

This includes general web surfing, making or receiving calls, and occasional media playback or gaming. If you plan not to use the internet frequently then you can expect an extra backup. As for the refuels, it takes over an hour for the handset to get a charge from zero to 100 percent.

Poco M3 Review: Software And Benchmark Performance

The Poco M3 boots on Android 10 OS and has Xiaomi's MIUI 12 custom skin overlay. However, the smartphone is free of unwanted ads which have been a deal-breaker on Xiaomi phones. But, the device isn't free of bloatware.

You will see a bunch of third-party apps pre-installed. The look and feel of the UI remain identical to the Xiaomi smartphones. Unfortunately, some bloatware can't be uninstalled manually. This makes the UI a bit cluttered.



The app drawer can be pulled using a swipe-up gesture on the home screen. The touch response is smooth which makes toggling through apps and other features of the smartphone swift.

As for the benchmark performance, the Poco M3 has scored 5806 marks in the PCMark Work 2.0 performance test. We also tested the benchmark performance on Geekbench and the handset achieved 306 points in the single-core test. It scored 1206 points in the multi-core test.

Poco M3 Review: Camera Performance

Poco has packed the M3 with a triple-lens camera module at the rear. The camera setup has a 48MP primary sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors for dedicated depth and macro shots. The camera collects all the points for high-resolution output that has balanced colors and clarity.

The camera output can be vouched for the well-lit conditions. The 12MP pixel-binned shots by default capture the surroundings well and there is minimum noise in the background if you are clicking images in broad daylight. This might not be the case with low-light shots.

You will find the images slightly grainy in the night shots. The camera has a dedicated Night Mode as well which does improve the output to a certain level. The dynamic range offered by the cameras is wide, the edge detection is decent.

You will find the cameras struggling a bit while focusing on an object which can become annoying at times. The portrait shots are good and the background blur is well defined.

The video recording supported here is 1080p@30fps and the quality is fine. You also get the option to record 720p@120fps slow-motion videos and Time-Lapse shots as well.

The 8MP selfie camera delivers a decent performance. You will get good clicks for internet uploads. Make sure the lighting conditions are good for self-portraits.

Poco M3: Worth A Buy?

The Poco M3 has all the substance that makes it a perfect daily driver. You can flaunt this device for its appealing looks. Performance is something which this handset delivers on without fail most of the time.

It isn't a bad deal at an asking price of Rs. 10,999(4GB RAM variant). You always can select the high-end 6GB RAM configuration if your better configuration is what you need.

All the aspects in this handset defined a good mid-range smartphone. Don't forget the huge 6,000 mAh battery that adds some extra juice to this handset for longer power delivery.