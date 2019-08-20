Realme 5 Pro: Pros, Cons, And X Factor

The Good

Premium Looking Ergonomic Design

Realme has used it's signature diamond-cut design for the Realme 5 Pro, which looks attractive and pleases the eye of the bearer. But instead of the matte finish you get on the Realme C2, this one features a gradient panel.

The 3D body with curved design allows for a good grip and easy single-hand usage. We have received the Crystal Green variant, which resembles a lot to the Oppo Reno. The device is slim and lightweight which further adds to its ergonomics.

The ports are also ergonomically placed. The volume rockers and the power key is placed on either side of the device and are swift to hit. At the rear, the quad-camera module is stacked vertically accompanied by an LED flash and the Realme branding.

The fingerprint scanner is also housed on the back and has ideal positioning for fast unlocking. At the bottom, you get a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm audio jack, and a single speaker grille.

The device not only looks good but also comes with some protection against natural elements. While it is not completely waterproof, it does offer a splash-resistant body. The Realme 5 Pro comes with three different layers of splash-resistance to protect it against accidental spills.

It's not just the outer body which gets the protection; the ports are also safeguarded to some extent from splashes. Basically, there is a rubber casing protecting the USB port, SIM card slot, and the headphone jack from water. The splash-resistant design is one of the positive aspects in terms of the design.

Big FullHD+ Display

The Realme 5 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ display with 1080 x 2340 pixels resolution. There is a waterdrop notch for the selfie camera dubbed as the Minidrop design. The notch is quite small and doesn't hamper the viewing experience much.

The bezels are narrow (on three sides, but has a slightly thick chin). With a screen-to-body ratio of 90.8 percent and support for FHD+ resolution, it makes for a good viewing experience.

We found the display to be slightly on the neutral side with a balanced color production. We also played some high-resolution videos on streaming platforms and got a satisfactory performance.

Brightness and sunlight visibility seems up to the mark, however, we still haven't tested it under direct sunlight. Overall, the display is optimum for high-end video consumption.

Capable Hardware And Software

The smartphone draws its power from an octa-core Snapdragon 712 chipset which is an upgrade over the Snapdragon 710 seen on the Realme X. The device has been announced in three different configurations - 4GB RAM+64GB storage, 6GB RAM+ 64GB storage, and 8GB RAM+ 128GB storage.

The mid-range chipset is suitable to carry out day-to-day tasks and can handle some high-end games as well. It offers quite a smooth user experience with general usage.

While we didn't get to use the device extensively just yet, we expect it to perform well while running heavy tasks as well. Besides, there is a HyperBoost 2.0 technology for enhanced gaming experience which we have seen on some of the previous Realme handsets as well.

The unit ships with Android Pie OS layered with Color OS 6 interface. The UI appears neat and user friendly and lets you customize it as per your needs.



Capacious Battery:

The smartphone is fueled by a 4,000 mAh battery and comes with VOOC 3.0 flash charge support. While this size of battery has become quite common in the affordable segment, the support for quick charging makes it a good deal.

We haven't tested the battery to its full potential yet, but expect it to give a backup of at least a day with a single charge and moderate usage.

The Bad:

Smudge Magnet

While the smartphone undoubtedly offers a premium-looking design, it tends to get dirty when used without a case. Like most of the gradient panels, this one is also a fingerprint magnet and is prone to smudges. Thankfully, there is a soft TPU case inside the retail box and you won't have to shell out extra bucks for it.



Lacks In-display Fingerprint Scanner:



Realme has used a rear-mounted fingerprint scanner on its latest entrant. But, an in-display fingerprint scanner is what we expected. It would've complemented the high-end specification and added to the overall appeal of the device.

While the rear fingerprint scanner seems quite efficient, an in-display scanner would have definitely enhanced the device's unlocking experience.

The X-Factor:

Quad-Cameras With 48MP Primary Sensor



What instantly grabs your attention is the quad-camera module for a starting price tag of Rs. 13,999. This makes it one of the few handsets to offer this setup for a budget price point.

The handset is equipped with a 48MP Sony IMX 586 sensor (f/1.8 aperture) primary sensor, an 8MP (f/2.25 aperture) wide-angle lens and dual 2MP (f/2.4 aperture) sensors. It supports 720p@30fps and 1080p@60fps videos and also supports 4K video recording at 30fps.

Besides the standard HDR, Portrait, and Panorama modes, you also get an EIS (electronic image stabilization), and slow-mo video recording features.

The camera performed quite well in our initial testing with a good amount of detailing and colors in an image. There is the signature ChromaBoost feature as well that enhances the colors in an image.

The camera is equipped with a Nightscape mode which reduces noise in low-light shots and improves dynamic range as well. We will be testing the camera to its full potential in the coming days. So, stay tuned with us for a comprehensive review.

Our Take:

Realme has done it yet again. An affordable smartphone that looks good and packs some potent hardware is what you get. The first quad-camera device from the company will give a hard time to the popular affordable smartphones in the market.

At an asking price of Rs. 13,999, you get a photographic-centric smartphone which also has a high-resolution FHD+ display, up to 8GB RAM, a mid-range Snapdragon 712 SoC, and a big battery for prolonged usage.

We will be testing the handset to its full potential in the coming days and will discuss its performance.

In my opinion, the Realme 5 Pro is a value for money deal and you can consider it if you are looking for a capable budget device.