Realme 6 Pro: Pros, Cons, X-Factor And Comparison With The Poco X2

It is the first smartphone in the world to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G mobile platform. Importantly, the starting price of the Realme 6 Pro, i.e. Rs. 16,999, puts the handset in a direct fight with the Poco X2. The Poco X2 is priced slightly lower, Rs. 15,999 for the entry-level variant, and offers even better hardware than the Realme 6 Pro. Let's find out more about the Realme 6 Pro in the following hands-on.

Pros

Realme 6 Pro Offers A Feature-Packed Camera Setup

Another highlight feature of the Realme 6 Pro is its 64MP quad-lens camera setup. The quad array camera uses a 64MP Samsung GW1 sensor, 12MP telephoto lens, 8MP wide-angle (119-degree) lens and 2MP macro lens. The camera is capable of 2X optical zoom, 5x hybrid zoom and 20x digital zoom, something similar to the recently launched OPPO Reno 3 Pro.

The rear camera can record videos in 720p @ 30fps, 720p @ 60fps, 1080p @ 30fps, 1080p @ 60fps and even 4k videos @ 30fps. The camera application is quite feature-packed and offers a lot to explore to budding photographers.

Capable Hardware For Smooth Processing And Multitasking

The Realme 6 Pro is backed by the all-new Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC. Built on 8nm fabrication process; it is a gaming-oriented octa-core CPU for lower mid-range smartphones. The chipset runs on kryo 465 cores and has Adreno 618 GPU to handle graphics. The closest rival- the Poco X2 is powered by the Qualcomm SD730G chipset which runs on slightly superior Kryo 470 architecture but these cores are clocked at slightly lower speeds. The SD730G also uses an overclocked Adreno 618 GPU to promise slightly better gaming performance on papers.

The Realme 6 Pro is available in three variants- 6GB+ 64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB. The smartphone is responsive and easily sails through multitasking. The gaming performance is good and the phone can handle heavy applications with no major performance issues. You can run multiple apps simultaneously and can play popular game titles like PUBG and Asphalt 9 with ease. We will compare the Realme 6 Pro with the Poco X2 to give you a detailed performance analysis in our detailed review.

Dedicated microSD Card Slot On Realme 6 Pro Vs Hybrid SIM Slot On Poco X2

You won't have to compromise on storage over connectivity and vice versa on the Realme 6 Pro as the smartphone comes equipped with a dedicated microSD card slot. You can expand the phone's internal storage to up to 256GB and can use two nano-SIM cards simultaneously. On the contrary, the Poco X2 comes with microSD card support to up to 512GB but it uses a hybrid SIM card slot wherein you can only use one nano-SIM card and a microSD card at once.

Good Battery Life Aided By 30W Fast Charging

The Realme 6 Pro is 4,300 mAh battery cell which is aided by a 30W bundled fast charger. The adaptor works on VOOC 4.0 technology and promises to fully charge the battery from 1%-100 % in 57 minutes. In our testing, the bundled charger was able to charge the battery from 5% to 55% in about 29 minutes.

On the other hand, the Poco X2 is backed by a slightly bigger 4,500 mAh battery cell and comes bundled with a 27W fast-charger. The fast charger can refuel the battery from 25% to 75% in 30 minutes. Overall, you can expect similar charge times but the Poco X2 benefits with a bigger battery unit.

Cons

Same Old Realme Design With New Gradient Finish

The Realme 6 Pro comes with a new look and feel; however, the overall design blueprint remains the same. In fact, the company's entire product portfolio looks similar and you will have a tough time differentiating the devices across the price categories. For the Realme 6 Pro, the company has repeated the formula by changing the pattern at the back panel. The rear panel shows a lightening pattern when you tilt the device at various angles.

The phone feels quite sturdy but is slightly bulkier (195g) and thicker than the Galaxy M31, Poco X2 and even the company's very own Realme X2. It is not suitable for one-hand operation. The smartphone's back panel has a glass layer and the middle frame is made out of plastic. The glass panel makes the Realme 6 Pro a fingerprint magnet.

Overall, the Realme 6 Pro has a good design but the Poco X2 offers a better look and feel with the 3D curved frosted glass body and better ergonomics. For the next smartphones, Realme should come up with a new design altogether with slightly better ergonomics and refreshed look and feel. The Realme 6 Pro is available in two color variants- Lightning Blue and Lightning Orange.

Realme 6 Pro’s 64MP Samsung GW1 Sensor Vs Poco X2’s 64MP Sony IMX686 Sensor

Besides the display, the camera is the highlight feature of the Realme 6 Pro. As we mentioned above, the quad-lens camera array on the Realme 6 Pro is quite versatile and allows you to experiment a lot with photography. The smartphone captures crisp shots in daylight and also records videos with good details.

The depth-sensor performs a good job in creating a natural bokeh while capturing portraits. However, the camera setup is not very efficient in capturing accurate colors. There are white balance issues and the sensor also struggles to get the correct exposure and contrast. Some images simply turn out highly processed, especially the macro shots leaving no room for improvement in post-processing.

This is where the Poco X2's camera setup performs better than the Realme 6 Pro. The 64MP primary camera on the handset uses the new Sony IMX686 sensor, which offers slightly superior performance than the Samsung GW1 sensor used by the Realme 6 Pro.

The pictures on the Poco X2 look very natural and balanced; thanks to the better sensor performance and well-optimized post-processing algorithm. The Poco x2's camera is not free of issues but the overall results are pleasing than the camera on the Realme 6 Pro. The Realme 6 Pro's camera setup has one benefit though. It allows you to zoom in to 20x digitally which is not possible on the Poco X2.

The X-Factor

The higher refresh rate display is the X factor of the Realme 6 Pro. The handset flaunts a 6.6-inches, 20:9 aspect ratio FHD+ display with 90Hz refresh rate and 120Hz touch-sampling rate. The higher refresh rate makes the overall user-experience smooth and fluid. The display offers 400 PPI and 90.6% screen-to-body-ratio. It is protected by the Corning Gorilla Glass 5. It's a good overall panel but is certainly not the best-in-class.

The LCD panel's sunlight visibility is not good and the color reproduction is also pretty average. If I have to summarize the 90Hz screen on the Realme 6 Pro, it is a sub-par LCD panel with a higher refresh rate. If a higher refresh rate is what you are looking for, the Poco X2 is a better alternative with 120Hz refresh rate LCD panel at lower price-point. And, if you really want to experience immersive video playback and rich graphics, go for Samsung's M-series and A-series smartphones as they offer best-in-class OLED panels.

Which One You Should Buy- Poco X2 vs Realme 6 Pro?

The Realme 6 Pro is a promising upgrade to the Realme 5 Pro and is a good overall smartphone. But when you put the Poco X2 in the equation, the Realme 6 Pro starts to lose its shine. The Poco X2 offers a higher 120Hz refresh rate screen, refreshing new design, 64MP camera with a better overall sensor for better image output and slightly bigger battery cell at lower price-point. The underlying CPUs on both the smartphones churns out similar performance.

The Realme 6 Pro scores some extra points with a dedicated microSD card slot, 20x digital zoom feature and an 8MP ultra-wide-angle lens at front for wide-angle selfies. It's a neck to neck fight and you can pick a contender based on your requirements. The Realme 6 Pro is available in three variants- 6GB+ 64GB, 6GB+128GB and 8GB+128GB at Rs. 16,999, Rs. 17,999 and Rs. 18,999 respectively.