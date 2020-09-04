Realme 7 Pro First Impressions: Immersive Multimedia Experience Complemented By 65W Fast-Charging

Design- Premium Looks And Sturdy Build

Both Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro are premium looking sub-20K smartphones. In fact, the new devices are the best-looking ‘Number-Series' smartphones from the house of Realme. The gradient finish back panels have now been replaced with subtle solid colors with a premium frosted finish. We are testing the Realme 7 in the White Mist color variant and the Realme 7 Pro's Mirror Blue color variant and both looks striking. Similar to the Realme 7, the Realme 7 Pro also offers a 3-slot SIM card tray but is powered by a smaller 4,500 mAh battery cell which makes it lighter and a tad sleeker.

Also, the Realme 7 Pro's screen is an inch smaller which makes it feel ever so slightly compact in hands. With smaller dimensions and a tad lighter body weight, the Realme 7 Pro better fits in one hand. The camera module on the Realme 7 Pro also has a more prominent square housing than the vertical 4-lens camera on the Realme 7. If you prefer compact devices, the Realme 7 Pro is the one you should go for but be ready to compromise on some battery life.

6.4-inch AMOLED Display With 60Hz Refresh Rate

The most notable difference between the two Realme 7-series devices is the display type and refresh rate. While the less expensive Realme 7 boasts a 6.5-inch 90Hz IPC LCD screen, the Realme 7 Pro flaunts a 6.4-inch 60Hz AMOLED panel. Both are Full HD+ displays but offer different user-experience. While the 6.5-inch LCD screen on the Realme 7 feels more fluid, it falls short on color reproduction and viewing angles. The AMOLED panel on the Realme 7 Pro produces more natural and vibrant colors.

The LCD panel on the Realme 7 has an overall bluish tint. The AMOLED panel on the Realme 7 Pro also offers deeper blacks which ensure better multimedia viewing experience. I did not notice any difference in brightness levels on both the panels. Both the devices work well indoors but the outdoor visibility takes a hit if you use the handsets under direct sunlight. We will talk in detail about the LCD-AMOLED difference on the Realme 7 and the Realme 7 Pro in our detailed comparison.

Camera Specifications

Similar to the Realme 7, the Realme 7 Pro also boasts a quad-lens rear camera featuring the 64MP Sony IMX682 sensor, 8MP wide-angle sensor and two 2MP sensors taking care of macro and portrait photography. However, instead of offering a 16MP selfie shooter, the Realme 7 Pro boasts a 32MP front-facing camera which should result in better selfies. We are not expecting major differences in the rear camera output as both the devices share the same hardware; however, software optimization can make a huge difference, something we will talk in detail in our compressive review of the Realme 7 Pro. Meanwhile, you can get a hang of the image quality from the 64MP quad-lens rear camera setup on the Realme 7 in our review.

Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G SoC + 6GB/8GB RAM, Stereo Speakers

The Realme 7 performed wonderfully in our daily routine, thanks to the MediaTek Helio G95 SoC and 8GB of RAM. The Realme 7 Pro, on the other hand, is powered by the 8nm Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G chipset which we have tested on the Redmi Note 9 Pro and it also delivered a smooth performance. The SD720G draws power from two high-performance 2.3GHz cores and six power-efficient 1.8GHz cores. On the software side, the Realme 7 Pro also runs on Realme UI V1.0 based on Android 10.

Aided by 6GB and 8GB RAM, the combination will ensure smooth day-to-day performance and even good gaming performance. The PUBG defaulted to high graphics and ran without any performance issues on the Realme 7 Pro. We will soon test the device with other popular game titles and heavy games and will talk about our experience in our comprehensive review.

One more notable difference is the additional speaker unit for the better overall audio experience. Unlike the Realme 7, the Realme 7 Pro comes with dual stereo speaker setup with support for Dolby Atmos and Hi-Res Sound. The difference is audio delivery is instantly noticeable as the top speaker adds a needed punch to the sound output. The Realme 7's audio delivery sounds shrill as compared to the immersive sound produced by the stereo speaker setup on the Realme 7 Pro.

Battery Life And Connectivity

Realme has reduced the battery cell capacity and has doubled the charging speed on the Realme 7 Pro. The smartphone is backed by a 4,500 mAh battery cell which uses a 65W fast-charger that can refuel the battery from flat to 100% in around 36 minutes. This is the same fast-charging tech that Oppo offers on the premium Reno 4 Pro smartphone. Overall, the 4,500 mAh battery and 65W fast charging technology solution is an ideal setup and makes all the difference in the day-to-day routine.

As far as connectivity is concerned, the Realme 7 Pro comes equipped with a Type-C charging port and 3-card slot (2 SIM Slot + 1 MicroSD Slot). The handset supports both 2.4 and 5 GHz 802.11 a/b/g/n/ac Wi-Fi network and offers Bluetooth 5.0 connectivity. Besides, you also get the standard connectivity features like GPS, AGPS and GLONASS.

Should You Buy The Realme 7 Pro?

At Rs. 19,999 for the base variant, the Realme 7 Pro has a lot to offer. The smartphone brings class-leading 65W fast-charging technology in the sub-20K price-point that makes a huge difference in daily usage. The AMOLED display and stereo speaker setup are good propositions that ensure immersive multimedia viewing experience. Add to it the premium design, smooth performance and a feature-rich 64MP Sony backed quad-lens rear camera setup making the Realme 7 Pro a good mid-range smartphone for day-to-day routine. We will stress test the handset in the coming week in our detailed review of the Realme 7 Pro.