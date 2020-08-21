Realme C15: Good, Bad, And The X Factor

We already have tested the former and in this article, we will be listing out the good, bad, and the X factor of the Realme C15. But before we head on to any of the factors, let's have a look at its pricing and availability.

The base model which comes with 3GB RAM and 32GB storage is priced at Rs. 9,999, while the top model with 4GB RAM and 64GB storage will cost you Rs. 10,999. If you have considered buying the Realme's latest budget offering, this article will help you decide why you should or shouldn't?

Realme C15: The Good

Tall HD+ Mini-drop Display

The Realme C15 is equipped with a tall 6.5-inch HD+ display which has 20:9 aspect ratio and offers 1600 x 720 pixels resolution. It has a screen-to-body ratio of 88.7 percent and a pixel density of 269 PPI.

There is a waterdrop notch which the company is calling as Mini-drop notch. The display also gets a Corning Gorilla Glass protection. It is narrow bezels; except for the chin. The device has sufficient brightness levels indoors.

However, we are yet to test its limit under harsh sunlight. You get the option to toggle dark mode and Blue light filter on/off from the notification bar. The color production and viewing angles are good which along with the tall form factor make it suitable for video playback.

Game-Oriented Budget Chipset And New UI

The Realme C15 gets its power from the MediaTek Helio G35 processor which is a gaming-centric SoC introduced this year itself. The chipset is combined with up to 4GB RAM and 64GB internal storage.

The software here is Android 10-based Realme UI which we have seen on all of the recent launches by the company. The company has tried to mimic the stock Android experience. However, there are multiple bloatware pre-installed that make the UI a bit cluttered. But, you get all the elements of Android 10 OS including the Dark Mode.

Dedicated MicroSD Card Support

While the majority of smartphone makers are shifting towards a hybrid SIM card slot to save space. Realme has launched the handset with a dedicated microSD card.

This means you can use two SIM cards and one microSD card simultaneously. Speaking of which, the device comes with up to 256GB microSD card support. So, storage wouldn't be an issue here.

Quad-Rear Camera With 1080p Video Recording

The Realme C15 is a budget smartphone, yet the company has packed it with four cameras on the back panel. The setup comprises a 13MP primary sensor with an f/2.2 aperture accompanied by an 8MP ultra-wide-angle sensor and a pair of 2MP sensors with an f/2.4 aperture.

The rear camera is capable of capturing 4x zoom and record 1080p@30fps videos. It also has a dedicated nightscape mode for low-light shots. We will be discussing its camera capabilities in the comprehensive review.

Realme C15: The Bad

Bulky Form Factor

Aesthetically, the Realme C15 is a bit bulky and you can easily feel the girth when you hold it. The matte-textured geometric design is what gives it a decent appeal. Also, this design doesn't let it slip from your palm easily. But, it's the bulky form factor that is a bummer.

While you can hold it with a single hand; one-hand operation is somewhere you will struggle. It just allows you to swipe through the screen easily, might need both the hands for anything beyond texting or calling.

Dated MicroUSB port

Another major drawback here is the use of a dated micro USB 2.0 port. We have seen the latest many new budget smartphones equipped with a USB Type-C port. But, Realme has still opted for the dated design. If the device shipped with a new USB port it would have made for a complete package.

Realme C15: The X Factor

Humongous 6,000mAH Battery

The key highlight of the Realme C15 is its massive 6,000 mAh battery unit which takes charge over a micro USB port. Not a massive battery, but also fast charging support is what grabs the attention.

It is one of the few budget smartphones which is backed by such a massive battery unit. As we have seen such a setup on high-end devices like the Asus ROG Phone II and Galaxy M31s, etc.

With such a huge battery and mid-range hardware, the device should last an entire day on a single charge. We will be able to comment on the battery capacity and charging speeds after thorough testing only.

Is It A Hit Or Miss?

The Realme C15 comes as a well-packaged smartphone. It is an entry-level smartphone yet has some good set of internals. For instance, it has a gaming-oriented processor which is complemented by the latest Android UI.

Apart from this, the camera specifications are also decent. You get a quad-camera setup under Rs. 10,000 packed with a 13MP primary sensor. Lastly, the massive 6,000 mAh battery is what drives the unit and is one of the biggest setups you get on any budget smartphone.