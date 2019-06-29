Realme C2 Review: Good Battery, Decent Performance On A Budget

Realme C2 Design

The Realme C2 comes with plastic body along with a diamond cut design which seems quite impressive at this price point. It has rounded corners and curved edges that make it very comfortable to hold. It can easily fit in one hand and pockets thanks to its compact design.

The volume rocker along with Nano-SIM card slots are placed at the left side of the smartphone while the power button is at the right. The headphone jack is positioned at the bottom along with Type C charging port and speaker grills. There's a dual camera set up at the back along with LED flash.

You will also find Realme branding at the bottom of the rear. However, there is no fingerprint scanner that means you'll only get face to unlock system which is fine considering the price point. Overall Realme C2 looks good in hands and will give you a premium feel.

Display

Upfront, the device sports a 6.1 inch HD along with 19:5:9 aspect ratio. It features a dewdrop style notched display design. The display is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 which means it can handle accidental drops and smudges.

During our usage, we found out the display works fine for almost all the tasks. In fact, it can stream videos in good quality but you shouldn't expect much from the display as it struggles under direct sunlight.

Overall the viewing angles were good and the big size display size provides a decent viewing experience.

Dual Camera Performance

The Realme C2 comes with a 13- megapixel primary sensor with f 12.2 aperature and 2-megapixel depth sensor. The front camera packs 5 megapixels similarly like Realme C1. It offers features like HDR, Chroma Boost, which will enhance the details of your shot and modes like pano, Expert, Time- Lapse and Slo-Mo.

The smartphone can take average images in daylight from the rear camera. But you will be disappointed by the image taken in low light and you might end up with dark photos.

However, if you use the HDR mode then the camera can capture decent photos. Overall both the camera did a decent job in daylight but the performance in low light is still questionable.

Software and Benchmark

The Realme C2 runs on Color OS 6 on top of Android 9 Pie which is the latest version. You will also get some preloaded apps like Paytm, UC Browser, Daily hunt, Amazon Shopping, and Wynk Music among others. However, these apps can be uninstalled if not in use.

Besides, the smartphone includes a new app called Realme Theme store for downloading the themes. It now comes with driving and riding mode which can automatically put the phone into DND mode and sends a message to the caller if you reject their call.

On the benchmark front, we ran PCMark 2 on the Realme C2 smartphone and the results were decent. The device scored a total of 5194 points in the work 2.0 performance test.

We also ran Geekbench and the results seem fine. The smartphone logged a total of 831 points in single- core score and 3362 Multi-core scores.

Hardware, Battery, and Connectivity

The smartphone is powered by Octa-Core MediaTek Helio P22 Soc Clocked at 2.0Ghz along with 2GB RAM + 16GB ROM which is expandable up to 256GB storage. There is also a 3GB RAM/32GB storage option that will cost you Rs. 2,000 more.

We didn't notice any lags while scrolling through the menu. Notably, Realme C2 and can handle multitask easily but you have to wait a little bit to load heavier apps. However, considering the price point it is criminal to expect a high-end performance.

The Realme C2 comes with a 4000mAh battery which can easily last for two days on a single charge with a basic usage such as messaging and calling, in fact, the battery backup is even better than some of the smartphone like Samsung J2 Core and Xiaomi Redmi 6A.

Furthermore this phone ships with 10W charger in the box.

On the connectivity front the Realme C2 supports dual 4G SIM, Bluetooth 4.2, Wi-Fi dedicated micro SD card slot, FM radio, GPS, and A-GPS. Overall, Realme C2 will not disappoint you on the performance front.

Verdict

The Realme C2 is ideal for users who are looking to buy an entry-level smartphone. It offers good display along with decent battery life. The performance on the device is also above average and works smoothly for the day-to-day task.

But one should know that there are other smartphones like Zenfone Lite L1 which offers better hardware in comparison.