Realme Narzo 20A Review: Affordable Price, Big Battery Saves The Day

Realme Narzo 20A: Design And Display

The Realme Narzo 20A is wrapped with a matte-finish rear panel with V-shaped textures all over. The device comes with a plastic build which is of decent quality. The device is overall slim compared to the standard model. This makes it more comfortable to hold despite the big form factor.

But, you will have some difficulties using the device with a single hand. Using it with basic set of tasks such as web surfing and calling/texting is still easy, but extensive tasks would need all hands on deck. The rear panel doesn't pick up fingerprints easily which is a relief. However, it isn't entirely smudge-proof, so wrapping it with a case will be a better option.

Coming to the display, the Realme Narzo 20A has a 6.5-inch LCD display which has an HD+ resolution of 720 x 1600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. The bezels surrounding the display are slightly thick and there is a waterdrop notch on the top for the selfie camera. The display gets the Corning Gorilla Glass 3 protection which will safeguard the panel from scratches and drops.

The performance of the display is satisfactory. It is best suited for 720p videos online on platforms like YouTube. The colours produced aren't overly saturated and the clarity is also decent. The viewing angles are decent and so is the sunlight visibility. But, under harsh sunlight, you will struggle a bit to view the content.

Realme Narzo 20A: Hardware And Battery Performance

The Realme Narzo 20A is driven by the Snapdragon 665 processor which has a clock speed of 2GHz. This mid-range octa-core chipset by Qualcomm is combined with Adreno 610 GPU, up to 4GB RAM and 64GB storage option. Speaking of the performance, the smartphone is suitable for basic tasks.

However, you might notice some lags with multitasking. This comes as a surprise as the device draws its power from a popular mid-range chipset. Its performance with high-end games like Asphalt 9 and Mortal Combat 5 isn't up to the mark. There are visible frame drops and lags while playing any high-end games similar to these. We expected a better performance with gaming considering the internals are capable enough to handle the same.

Speaking of the battery, the device is backed by a big 5,000 mAh unit. Since this is a budget handset, the company has skipped fast charging support on this model. The device comes with 10W standard charging support. The handset takes more than an hour to get a charge from zero to 100 percent. As for the backup, it stores enough fuel to last a day on a single charge. Battery backup is one of the strongest factors of the Realme Narzo 20A.

Realme Narzo 20A: Software And Benchmark Performance

The Realme Narzo 20A has the same Android 10 OS layered with Realme UI skin as the other Realme launches this year. The UI's appeal is similar to stock Android UI, but isn't close when it comes to refinement.

The UI is a bit cluttered and the device comes pre-installed with bloatware. You can use the Android 10 features such as gesture-based navigation and more on this handset. You won't have any difficulties fiddling around with these features.



Now coming to the benchmark performance, we ran three different tests on the Narzo 20A. In the AnTuTu benchmark test, the handset scored 174886 points, while in the PC Mark's Work Performance 2.0, the device logged 7506 points. Lastly, in the SlighShot Extreme test on 3D Mark gaming benchmark, the smartphone logged a total of 1137 points. The scores are fair for a mid-range handset.

Realme Narzo 20A: Camera Performance

The Realme Narzo 20A offers a triple-lens rear camera setup with a 12MP primary sensor that has an f/1.8 aperture. The main lens gets the support of a 2MP black and white sensor and a 2MP retro sensor both of which has an f/2.4 aperture.

The rear cameras come with HDR, Portrait, and Panorama shooting modes and have support for 4k@30fps video recording. The cameras aren't super great but do their job fine. The cameras capture slightly overexposed images in broad daylight and the detailing is also not super clear.

But, the images are vibrant if you click them using Chroma Boost mode. The bokeh effect is decent. The smartphone has an 8MP selfie camera which has an f/2.2 aperture. The selfie camera does a decent job in colour production and output is suitable for social media uploads.

Realme Narzo 20A: Verdict

The Realme Narzo 20A is one of the most features packed smartphone under Rs. 10,000 price mark. In fact, it is amongst those few handsets which offer a mid-range chipset at an asking price of Rs. 8,499.

The performance is mediocre and you will have some issues with high-end gaming or multitasking. But the handset makes up for it by offering good imaging output and a powerful battery backup.